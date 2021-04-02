Area roundup: Mason City girls track and field team shows improvement in second meet

In the sport of track and field, every meet can be centered around one goal: improvement.

Improvement is exactly what head coach Jim Lee saw when the Mason City girls track and field team returned to Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday night.

The Mohawks finished eighth out of eight teams in their season opener on Tuesday, but followed it up by improving three spots in the team standings in their meet on Thursday night. Mason City finished fifth out of eight teams with 61 points.

"To say I was pleased with the way the girls performed would be an understatement," head coach Jim Lee said. "The progress they made from the meet on Tuesday night was impressive."

Mason City was led by Ariel Lee, Tara Backhaus, Ellea Lewerke and Rosa Monarch, who finished first place in the shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1 minute, 14.26 seconds.

The 4x800 team, consisting of Bryelyn Hanson, Marcella Sierra, Audra Mulholland and Aspen Cole placed second with a time of 10:51.43. Sierra and Cole also placed second and third, respectively, in the 1,500-meter.

Hanson secured a third place finish in the open 800-meter and the 4x200 also finished third to round out the top finishers.