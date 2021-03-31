Area roundup: Mason City girls, boys track and field teams begin seasons

Both of the Mason City track and field teams were in action Tuesday night. The boys team kicked off its outdoor season with a meet at Nevada, while the girls team traveled to Waverly-Shell Rock.
The Mohawk girls took home first place finishes in two events, but finished eighth place out of eight teams with 50 points.
"The first meet of the year is always a learning experience and this year that was especially true with 27 of the 37 girls who competed having no experience with an outdoor high school meet," Mason City head coach Jim Lee said. "The kids did a really nice job their first time out."
Junior Jada Williams started her quest for a state title with a first place finish in the 100-meter dash. Her time of 13.31 was .45 seconds faster than the second place finisher.
The shuttle hurdle relay team consisting of freshmen Ariel Lee, Elea Lewerke, Gwen Fiser and sophomore Rosa Monarch also finished first with their time of 1 minute, 17.63 seconds.
Junior Tara Backhaus took second place in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.78 and the 4x800 meter relay team placed third with a time of 11:16.18 to round out the top finishes of the night.
"Our goals today were to simply prepare for our races in the correct manner, compete hard, and to cheer their teammates on," Lee said. "The girls did great in every area despite the windy and chilly conditions. As coaches we are using these early meets to get performance marks with kids so we can get them in the right spots as our season progresses."
On the boys side, the Mohawks had a solid day at Nevada. The Mohawks placed second out of eight teams and scored 346.5 points. Only Ankeny Centennial (446.5) scored more points.
Reid Johnson, Jalen Wynter, Kale Hobart and Christian Rodriguez earned a first place finish in the distance medley to lead the Mohawks. Rodriguez also scored a first place finish in the 400 hurdles.
Mason City had a couple second place finishes and a handful of third places also. Sebastian Brock heaved the discus 128 feet, 6 inches for a second place finish and the 4x800 team ran a 9:22.65 for second place.
Breyden Christiansen placed third in the 1,600-meter run for Mason City. Darian Davis also performed well in the long jump. His leap of 19-06.5 placed him third in the event.
"The temps were cool, but the wind made for some challenging conditions," Mason City boys head coach Tyler Ketelsen said. "Despite this and the meet being our first outdoor meet in two years, I was very pleased with how the kids performed and competed. We had some early season performances that were very solid and had some early season learning experiences that will bode well for the future."
Boys track
Forest City
The Forest City boys track and field team also competed at Nevada in the smaller school division. The Indians placed fourth out of eight teams with 311 points.
Joey Hovinga was Forest City's top performer. He scored wins in both the 3,200-meter and 1,600-meter run. Xavier Holland jumped 20-04.5 inches in the long jump and Elijah Weaver cleared 6-02 in the high jump to both score wins in the field events. The 4x800 team also earned a first place finish with a time of 9:32.45.
Kaden Hagy placed second in the shot put with a throw of 40-09. Holland also ran well in the 200-meter and 400-meter, finishing second in both with times of 23.82 and 54.98, respectively. Kaleb Umbaugh took second place in the 400-meter hurdles to round out Forest City's top performers.
