Area roundup: Mason City girls, boys track and field teams begin seasons

Both of the Mason City track and field teams were in action Tuesday night. The boys team kicked off its outdoor season with a meet at Nevada, while the girls team traveled to Waverly-Shell Rock.

The Mohawk girls took home first place finishes in two events, but finished eighth place out of eight teams with 50 points.

"The first meet of the year is always a learning experience and this year that was especially true with 27 of the 37 girls who competed having no experience with an outdoor high school meet," Mason City head coach Jim Lee said. "The kids did a really nice job their first time out."

Junior Jada Williams started her quest for a state title with a first place finish in the 100-meter dash. Her time of 13.31 was .45 seconds faster than the second place finisher.

The shuttle hurdle relay team consisting of freshmen Ariel Lee, Elea Lewerke, Gwen Fiser and sophomore Rosa Monarch also finished first with their time of 1 minute, 17.63 seconds.

Junior Tara Backhaus took second place in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.78 and the 4x800 meter relay team placed third with a time of 11:16.18 to round out the top finishes of the night.