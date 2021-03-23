 Skip to main content
Anticipation builds for another exciting Clear Lake boys track and field season
SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW: CLEAR LAKE BOYS TRACK & FIELD

After missing the majority of his first year as head coach of the Clear Lake boys track and field team due to a COVID-19-canceled spring season, Troy Tysdahl has one emotion that’s driven the first few weeks of this season.

Excitement.

Tysdahl has a second chance at a first season as head coach of the program, so the anticipation for the upcoming year has been at an all-time high. With a couple of practices under their belts, Tysdahl and the Clear Lake boys are ready to roll.

“We’re really excited about the group,” Tysdahl said. “We love the kids that we’ve got and the kids that are out. If the two weeks in March is any indication of the hard work that we’re going to put in, it’s going to lead to a lot of fun nights.”

And Tysdahl has plenty to be excited about. Two years ago, the Lions sent a school record 11 events to the state meet in Des Moines. Many of the athletes that traveled south in 2019 are still on the team today.

One of those athletes is junior Jagger Schmitt, who finished seventh in the 400-meter dash at the blue oval in his freshman campaign and set a school record in the process. He hopes to end his season at the top of the podium at Drake Stadium.

“That’s the goal in the end to win it all, but we’ll see what happens,” Schmitt said. “Just working hard here every day in practice and doing what the coaches tell me to do. Working on my form more.”

The depth of the current roster gives Tysdahl and his assistant coaches many options for putting together a lineup that is expected to compete for team titles at every meet.

Tysdahl mentioned a group of seniors that he expects to compete for top finishes at every meet this spring. Senior Justin Wright finished 15th overall in the open 800-meter at the state meet two years ago. Senior Tyson Cooley is expected to have a big year as a high jumper.

P.J. Feuerbach, Carson Krefft and Austin Warnke are seniors expected to make an impact in their respective events as well. Warnke hopes to send many events to the blue oval at the end of the year.

“Just like our sophomore year,” Warnke said. “That was a lot of fun having all those events go, so that would be pretty fun to do it again.”

After a missed spring season last year, one might expect the sudden leadership role for the upperclassmen to be a bit of a challenge.

But that’s not the case for many of the athletes – who have been top dogs in other sports.

“I’ve always kind of stepped up whenever I needed to, and I was a leader on the cross country team, so it’s not really new to me,” Wright said.

With confidence and excitement high, expect the Lions to be successful again this spring.

Clear Lake will start its season on April 1 at Central Springs.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

CLEAR LAKE BOYS TRACK AND FIELD PREVIEW

Head coach: Troy Tysdahl

Assistant coaches: Tim Dodge, Tyler Havens, Doug Doughan, Vernon Johnson and Tony Brownlee

Returning starters: Seniors: PJ Feuerbach, Austin Warnke, Tyres Green-Harrington, Justin Wright, Jordan Bergman, Carson Odor, Carson Krefft and Tyson Cooley. Juniors: Jagger Schmitt, Tanner Reimann and Joe Faber

What to look for this season: It has been a great start to the season so far! There are some upperclassmen who missed out on their season last year and are itching to get going and have been leading the way. We were fortunate to get some super weather early in March and get outside more than in any year in the past which gave us a good preview of what we can expect this season. We have a good core group of returners who played a significant role in the success we had in 2019. There are a good number of underclassmen who will look to contribute as well. We are strong in the sprints and have more distance runners out this year than any year in recent past. We also look to be stronger in the field events than in past years, which will be critical for us to compete in the team races in meets. Our depth and versatility will give us options in how we put together our relays and overall lineups. We look to compete in every meet, the NCC, and make a splash at the State Meet in May, with the goal of qualifying even more events this season! - Troy Tysdahl

Schedule:

April 1 @ Central Springs

April 5 @ Decorah

April 9 @ Humboldt

April 13 HOME MEET

April 15 @ Waldorf (Forest City host)

April 20 @ Webster City

April 23 @ North Fayette-Valley

April 27 @ Osage

April 30 @ Hampton

May 3 @ Garner

May 6 NCC Meet @ Hampton

May 10 @ Central Springs

May 13 State Qualifying Meet @ TBD

