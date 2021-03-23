Anticipation builds for another exciting Clear Lake boys track and field season

After missing the majority of his first year as head coach of the Clear Lake boys track and field team due to a COVID-19-canceled spring season, Troy Tysdahl has one emotion that’s driven the first few weeks of this season.

Excitement.

Tysdahl has a second chance at a first season as head coach of the program, so the anticipation for the upcoming year has been at an all-time high. With a couple of practices under their belts, Tysdahl and the Clear Lake boys are ready to roll.

“We’re really excited about the group,” Tysdahl said. “We love the kids that we’ve got and the kids that are out. If the two weeks in March is any indication of the hard work that we’re going to put in, it’s going to lead to a lot of fun nights.”

And Tysdahl has plenty to be excited about. Two years ago, the Lions sent a school record 11 events to the state meet in Des Moines. Many of the athletes that traveled south in 2019 are still on the team today.

One of those athletes is junior Jagger Schmitt, who finished seventh in the 400-meter dash at the blue oval in his freshman campaign and set a school record in the process. He hopes to end his season at the top of the podium at Drake Stadium.