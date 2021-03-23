Anticipation builds for another exciting Clear Lake boys track and field season

After missing the majority of his first year as head coach of the Clear Lake boys track and field team due to a COVID-19-canceled spring season, Troy Tysdahl has one emotion that’s driven the first few weeks of this season.
Excitement.
Tysdahl has a second chance at a first season as head coach of the program, so the anticipation for the upcoming year has been at an all-time high. With a couple of practices under their belts, Tysdahl and the Clear Lake boys are ready to roll.
“We’re really excited about the group,” Tysdahl said. “We love the kids that we’ve got and the kids that are out. If the two weeks in March is any indication of the hard work that we’re going to put in, it’s going to lead to a lot of fun nights.”
And Tysdahl has plenty to be excited about. Two years ago, the Lions sent a school record 11 events to the state meet in Des Moines. Many of the athletes that traveled south in 2019 are still on the team today.
One of those athletes is junior Jagger Schmitt, who finished seventh in the 400-meter dash at the blue oval in his freshman campaign and set a school record in the process. He hopes to end his season at the top of the podium at Drake Stadium.
“That’s the goal in the end to win it all, but we’ll see what happens,” Schmitt said. “Just working hard here every day in practice and doing what the coaches tell me to do. Working on my form more.”
The depth of the current roster gives Tysdahl and his assistant coaches many options for putting together a lineup that is expected to compete for team titles at every meet.
Tysdahl mentioned a group of seniors that he expects to compete for top finishes at every meet this spring. Senior Justin Wright finished 15th overall in the open 800-meter at the state meet two years ago. Senior Tyson Cooley is expected to have a big year as a high jumper.
P.J. Feuerbach, Carson Krefft and Austin Warnke are seniors expected to make an impact in their respective events as well. Warnke hopes to send many events to the blue oval at the end of the year.
“Just like our sophomore year,” Warnke said. “That was a lot of fun having all those events go, so that would be pretty fun to do it again.”
After a missed spring season last year, one might expect the sudden leadership role for the upperclassmen to be a bit of a challenge.
But that’s not the case for many of the athletes – who have been top dogs in other sports.
“I’ve always kind of stepped up whenever I needed to, and I was a leader on the cross country team, so it’s not really new to me,” Wright said.
With confidence and excitement high, expect the Lions to be successful again this spring.
Clear Lake will start its season on April 1 at Central Springs.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.