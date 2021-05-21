Angell uses confidence to claim the discus state championship

"To come back in my senior year to compete, it's crazy," Angell said. "Two years ago, it was so nerve-wracking. This year, it was a walk in the park."

The first throw was 108-07. Afterwards, she went back with her coaches and watched the film of her throw. There was a technique flaw in that attempt.

"I had a flat right foot when I was rotating around so my throw was more to left. Once I fixed that, it went flying," Angell said. "Get those last bits of info on techniques that I can improve on."

That 133-10 heave was the leader after the prelims and remained at the top after all was said and done. Her final throw of 131-01 would have won the event, too.

A throw she didn't have to make since the victory was clinched.

"You could just tell she was not done with her business," Central Springs head coach Becky Miller said. "She trusted her training, she was locked in and focused. People that didn't even know her knew that."

Angell, a senior, is hopeful that her marks are enough to attract an interest from a coach at the next level. She remained undecided on where to attend college, prioritizing state as her last chance.