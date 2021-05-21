Angell uses confidence to claim the discus state championship

DES MOINES – Cocky and confident. Those are two words Central Springs senior Abigayle Angell used to describe herself.
"I am a little cocky in the sense of, when it was districts, I assumed I'd be going to state. I didn't need the good luck," Angell said. "I was ready to attack."
Attack she did.
Angell uncorked a personal best and school record discus throw of 133 feet, 10 inches on Friday to win her first career Class 2A state title at Drake Stadium and now leaves her second career state track and field meet with two medals.
She is the only Panthers athlete to accomplish that feat, male or female.
"It's great to be the first one," Angell said. "I'm going to go all out, again. See what I can get maximum effort. It feels incredible to work for four years and achieve something with amazing coaches."
Angell stated after the shot put on Thursday, in which she out-performed her seed by 14 spots to grab a medal, she already knew in her mind she was going to leave with a first place finish.
That mindset proved right with a confidence that has only gotten bigger as the seasons have gone on. Coupled with the remembrance of how the three-day state meet functions, it was a banner two days for the Central Springs multi-sport standout.
"To come back in my senior year to compete, it's crazy," Angell said. "Two years ago, it was so nerve-wracking. This year, it was a walk in the park."
The first throw was 108-07. Afterwards, she went back with her coaches and watched the film of her throw. There was a technique flaw in that attempt.
"I had a flat right foot when I was rotating around so my throw was more to left. Once I fixed that, it went flying," Angell said. "Get those last bits of info on techniques that I can improve on."
That 133-10 heave was the leader after the prelims and remained at the top after all was said and done. Her final throw of 131-01 would have won the event, too.
A throw she didn't have to make since the victory was clinched.
"You could just tell she was not done with her business," Central Springs head coach Becky Miller said. "She trusted her training, she was locked in and focused. People that didn't even know her knew that."
Angell, a senior, is hopeful that her marks are enough to attract an interest from a coach at the next level. She remained undecided on where to attend college, prioritizing state as her last chance.
She and Miller believe enough has been done. Angell wants to play softball in college as well, but sees track as the passion in her life.
"If I can get a solid school that loves me," Angell said. "I proved that year off break didn't stop me, it helped me."
Forest City walked away with two top-5 finishes. Its distance medley relay was third with running a three-second PR of 3:39.10. Anchor Joey Hovinga ran a 2:00 800-meter split.
Xavior Holland chased down Bellevue's runner on the 400-meter leg and let Hovinga do the rest.
"Trying to get Joey in first, feel like I can catch this guy and I went for it," Holland said after draping his first career state medal. "We achieved what we were going for at the minimum."
Elijah Weaver was one of three jumpers to have the same amount of misses to be in a tie for fifth in the high jump at 6-3.
Despite not setting a personal best or nabbing a top-3 finish, Weaver was still pleased to leave Des Moines with a medal.
"I thought it was a successful day," Weaver said. "Whenever I start missing a little bit, I can feel that adrenaline."
He missed the Drake Relays last month as he was lumped into a large group at 6-2, the cutoff height. That fueled him to a better performance at state.
"I know I would always rather peak later in the season when we're getting closer to districts and state," Weaver said. "Praise God that happened."
Osage senior Paige Kisley ran a new season-best time of 1:05.89 in the 400 hurdles to place sixth. She ran the second quickest time in the 100 hurdle prelims at 15.28.
Girls track and field
Co-ed state meet
At Drake Stadium, Des Moines
Class 2A
Team scores (top-10 + locals) – 1. Mid-Prairie 31, T2. Williamsburg 17, T2. Northeast 17, 4. Dike-New Hartford 16, 5. Southeast Valley 15, T6. Kingsley-Pierson 14, T6. Waukon 14, T6. Van Meter 14, T9. Unity Christian 13, T9. Sibley-Ocheyedan 13, T9. North Fayette Valley 13, T9. Panorama 13; T16. Central Springs 11; T21. Osage 8
Finals (top-5 + locals)
Distance medley relay – 1. Mid-Prairie (Maddie Edgington, Amber Swart, Mitzi Evans, Danielle Hostetler), 4:10.42; 2. Panorama (4:10.95); 3. Western Christian (4:16.64); 4. Jesup (4:20.65); 5. Central Lyon (4:20.91); 11. Osage (Azure Christensen, Katie Smith, Taylor Klobassa, Addyson Grimm), 4:26.41; 22. Forest City (Jalyn Hovenga, Shae Dillavou, Keevan Jones, Lillian Nelson), 4:31.56
800 relay – 1. Dike-New Hartford (Alexis Jensen, Jadyn Bennett, Shelby Ohrt, Eden Barrett), 1:44.21; 2. Williamsburg (1:44.91); 3. Kingsley-Pierson (1:44.95); 4. Denver (1:46.76); 5. Unity Christian (1:47.70); 17. Central Springs (Madison Beyer, Macy Wyborny, Abby Pate, Alivea Harms), 1:51.25; 18. Forest City (Ellie Caylor, Jalyn Hovenga, Emma Anderson, Shae Dillavou), 1:51.28
400 hurdles – 1. Ellie Rickertsen (Northeast), 1:03.43; 2. Anna Winterrowd (OABCIG), 1:03.90; 3. Margo Chipps (PCM, Monroe), 1:04.76; 4. Gracie Schoonhoven (Unity Christian), 1:05.05; 5. Holly Hoepner (AHSTW), 1:05.59; 6. Paige Kisley (Osage), 1:05.89
High jump – 1. Maddie Olson (Sheldon), 5-9; T2. Kiersten Fisher (Southeast Valley), 5-5; T2. Elizabeth Chambers (Northeast), 5-5; 4. Chloe Largent (ACGC), 5-2; 5. Molly Zylstra (Unity Christian), 5-2; 14. Shae Dillavou (Forest City), 5-0
Discus – 1. Abigayle Angell (Central Springs), 133-10; 2. Katie Pickhinke (Ridge View), 130-10; 3. Abby Boehm (North Fayette Valley), 128-11; 4. Kerrigan Pope (Pekin), 127-05; 5. Allison Van Gorp (Pella Christian), 126-00
Preliminaries (locals only, top-8 advance to finals)
100 hurdles – 2. Paige Kisley (Osage), 15.28
400 relay – 20. Forest City (Ellie Caylor, Jalyn Hovenga, Emma Anderson, Shae Dillavou), 52.44
Boys track and field
Co-ed state meet
At Drake Stadium, Des Moines
Class 2A
Team scores (top-10 + locals) – 1. Underwood 30, 2. Treynor 29, 3. Bellevue 25, 4. Tipton 22, 5. Jesup 21, 6. Unity Christian 16, T7. Clarinda 14, T7. South Hamilton 14, T7. Roland-Story 14, T10. Cardinal 12, T10. Northeast 12, T10. Okoboji 12; T13. Forest City 11
Finals (top-5 + locals)
Distance medley relay – 1. Bellevue (Jacob Warner, Ethan Klemme, Kaden Guenther, Brady Griebel), 3:36.00; 2. Underwood (3:38.71); 3. Forest City (Jack Thompson, Vinton Feldman, Xavior Holland, Joey Hovinga), 3:39.10; 4. Cascade (3:39.22); 5. Sheldon (3:39.92); 19. Central Springs (Ethan Beals, Kaden Jacobsen, Tony Holding, Clayton McDonough), 3:48.06; 22. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (A.J. Tusha, Devion Moore, Brandon Englin, Kris Hammitt), 3:50.72
800 relay – 1. Unity Christian (Tyler Wieringa, Logan Franken, Clayton Bosma, Tanner Schouten), 1:28.58; 2. Roland-Story (1:30.95); 3. Estherville LC (1:31.01); 4. Mediapolis (1:31.52); 5. Belmond-Klemme (1:31.65); 21. Forest City (Jack Thompson, Vinton Feldman, Dawson Urbatsch, Xavior Holland), 1:34.90
400 hurdles – 1. Sid Schaaf (Treynor), 54.30; 2. Noah James (Treynor), 54.81; 3. Braxton Stewart (Waukon), 54.83; 4. Alex Pitts (Bellevue), 55.49; 5. Jaden Damiano (Iowa Falls-Alden), 55.59
High jump – 1. Issac Jones (Clarinda), 6-6; 2. Kaleb Scott (Southeast Valley), 6-5; 3. Noah James (Treynor), 6-3; 4. Derek Weisskopf (Williamsburg), 6-3; T5. Elijah Weaver (Forest City), 6-3; T5. Ganon Archer (Van Meter), 6-3; T5. Jayden Mackie (Aplington-Parkersburg), 6-3; T17. Ben Miller (Osage), 5-11
Discus – 1. Carson Lienau (Jesup), 165-05; 2. William Alexander (Okoboji), 153-08; 3. Austin Busch (South Hamilton), 153-07; 4. Lincoln Snitker (Waukon), 145-07; 5. Spencer Kessel (Louisa-Muscatine), 143-02
Preliminaries (locals only, top-8 advance to finals)
110 hurdles – 20. Elijah Weaver (Forest City), 16.34