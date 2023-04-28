Clear Lake sophomore Reese Brownlee broke her own school record at the 2023 Drake Relays Friday. She ran the girls’ 400-meter in 57.87 seconds to finish sixth at Drake Stadium.

“I executed my race plan really well, which was get out in the 100 and try to hold it and start kicking it at the 200,” Brownlee said. “It went pretty well. It was a good group of girls.”

Brownlee broke Clear Lake’s girls’ 400-meter run record for the first time in April 2022. She posted a time of 59.06 to shatter a record that stood for 43 years.

Osage’s Jacey Johnston also participated in the girls’ 400 at Drake. The freshman placed 13th with a time of 1:00.18.

Fingalsen ready for more

James Fingalsen pushed his body to its limits Friday at the blue oval. The senior from Mason City, however, wasn’t fully satisfied with his performance.

Fingalsen placed seventh in the 800-meter run and fifth in the 200-meter dash. He entered the 2023 Drake Relays seeded second and third in the 200 and 800, respectively.

“Yeah, I had the four and the eight, and I wanted to place in both,” Fingalsen said Friday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. “I mean, I’m just blessed to be here this weekend to even run in those. Obviously, seventh place and fifth place are not what I wanted. But I know, for myself, I pushed my body to its limits. That goes for anybody. As long as you push your body to its limits, the results will show.”

Fingalsen ran the 800 and 400 in 1:54.70 and 49.80, respectively. Fingalsen’s 800 time was a season-best. His 49.80 400 time was about one second short of the fastest he’s posted this season (48.82).

While Fingalsen was disappointed in his performance, he’s not hanging his head. He knows he can run faster later this season.

“I got more in the bag than that, for sure,” Fingalsen said. “I know I got more in the bag.”

Fingalsen’s fellow Riverhawk, Kaden Tyler, also competed in the boys’ 400. He hit a mark of 49.98 to finish 13th.