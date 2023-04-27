Ankle tendinitis didn’t hold Reese Brownlee back at the 2023 Drake Relays. The sophomore from Clear Lake finished second in the girls’ long jump with a top leap of 18’ 3.25.”

Brownlee finished a little less than seven inches behind first-place Isabelle Noring of Carlisle. Noring scratched on three of her six attempts, and her second-best jump measured 18’ 2.75.”

Brownlee scratched just one time, and her shortest leap was 17’ 5.” She came into the event seeded 13th with a top pre-Drake jump of 17’ 8.5.”

“I’m super proud of myself,” Brownlee said Thursday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. “I just came in, and Isabelle is a great jumper, so I’m happy to finish second.”

Brownlee recorded her longest jump on her last attempt at the blue oval. She finished 1 1/2 inches in front of third-place Makayla Crannell of Adel-DeSoto-Minburn.

“My dad just said, ‘Give it all you’ve got. It’s your last jump,'” Brownlee said. So, I did, and I ended up getting second place. So, that’s pretty cool.”

Brownlee said her goal coming into the season was to clear the 18-foot mark in the long jump. Now that she’s broken through that barrier, she believes her best is still yet to come.

Brownlee is currently participating in physical therapy to help improve the condition of her left ankle. She believes she’ll be 100% healthy by the end of the year.

“I have some tendinitis going on in my left ankle,” Brownlee said. “I’ve been going to physical therapy, I’m getting better. I should be ready by state.”

Brownlee will participate in the 100-meter dash and 400-meter run on Friday. The girls’ 100-meter dash and 400-meter run will begin at 8:58 a.m. and 5:14 p.m., respectively.

Brownlee is seeded sixth in the 400-meter and 27th in the 100-meter. Her best times of the year in the 400 and 100 are 57.96 and 12.71, respectively.

The No. 1 seed in the 400 is Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Sidney Swartzendruber. Her best time of the year in the event is 56.33.

Panorama’s Jaidyn Sellers is the No. 1 seed in the 100. Her top mark of the year is 12.10.

Brownlee wasn't the only Lion to compete at the blue oval Friday. Sophomore Addison Doughan finished 17th in the girls’ 3,000-meter. She posted a time of 10:32.01.

Carlson flies high at blue oval

Forest City’s Dakota Carlson just missed the podium in the boys’ high jump Thursday night. His top hop of the day measured 6’ 7.”

Cedar Falls’ Jacob Kieler won the event, clearing the bar at 6’ 10.” Linn-Mar’s TJ Jackson and Mid-Prarier’s Cain Brown tied for second, recording jumps of 6’ 9.”

Carlson’s best jump of the year is 6’ 8.” He posted that number at the inaugural North Iowa Indoor Championships at the Clear Lake Wellness Center in March.

Mason City’s Kale Hobart also competed in the high jump. His top leap measured 6’ 1.”

Hampton-Dumont-CAL thrower Charlee Morton’s first throw was good enough to earn her a gold medal. She recorded a toss of 146’ 3,” to finish nearly four feet ahead of second-place Reese Goodlet of Pleasant Valley. Goodlet’s best throw measured 142’ 9.”

Morton’s previous season-best was 132’ 3.” She registered five tosses over 135 feet on Thursday.

Osage’s Ericka Power also participated in the shot put. Her top throw soared 105 feet.