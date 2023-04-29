The Mason City boys’ 4x400-meter relay team didn’t get what it wanted at the 2023 Drake Relays Saturday night. The Riverhawks came into the event with championship-level expectations on their minds.

Mason City’s high hopes were warranted. The Riverhawks entered the meet seeded first, and their best pre-Drake time was 3:19.81.

The group — which features Kale Hobart, James Fingalsen, Kaden Tyler and Ra’Shaun Wynter — ultimately finished fifth at Drake Stadium. The Riverhawks posted a 3:20.60 time to finish fifth in the event finals.

“We had high expectations for our 4x4,” Kaden Tyler said. “We went out there thinking we were gonna win it. I thought we were going to run our best times. I put my heart on the line, James put his heart on the line.”

The Riverhawks also rolled onto the blue ovals as defending Drake champions. Last year, their winning time was 3:21.55.

This year, the top 4x400 team was Ankeny, and its Drake-winning time was 3:19.19. Second-place Mount Vernon also hit an impressive 3:19.48 mark.

Mason City’s season-best 3:19.48 time now ranks third in the state of Iowa, but the Riverhawks know they can cut their time down.

“(We weren’t) too happy,” Fingalsen said. “Sometimes, you just gotta flush it down the toilet and think about your next race. You know, think about your next race. You can’t let that stuff drag on you.”

The Riverhawks still have a chance to achieve their top goal of the season — win a state title in the boy’s 4x400. Fingalsen, Tyler and company are already thinking about what they need to do to get to the top of the podium when they return to Drake Stadium for the IHSAA State Track and Field Championship in May.

“One, (we need to) stay injury-free, stay healthy, eat healthy, get good sleep, just stay motivated on what we’re doing track-wise,” Fingalsen said. “We’ll focus on the mindset, visualize and hope for the best the rest of the season. We’ll work our butts off too.”

Tyler said the Riverhawks will use their fifth-place finish at Drake as motivation for the reast of the season. He added that this weekend’s event was an eye-opener for his 4x400 team.

The Riverhawks placed third in the 4x400 prelims Friday night, recording a 3:20.47 time. Mason City also tried a different running order this week. Tyler said the Riverhawks’ top 4x400 team hadn’t run in about two weeks.

“I think we just need to focus harder,” Tyler said. “You know, going into this we were pretty confident, maybe a little too confident, honestly. I feel like we could’ve ran a little bit harder, focused up a little bit more — especially from yesterday’s race because it wasn’t the best. I feel like we could’ve focused a little harder warming up. I mean, warming up we did good and all, our minds could’ve just had a little more effort, I guess.”

Mason City will travel to Memorial Stadium in Waterloo for the Iowa Alliance Conference meet Thursday. Action will begin at 4:30 p.m.

“As long as each one of us pushes our bodies 110% and push our bodies to their maximum heights, in my opinion, that’s all that matters," Fingalsen said. "We’re actually going out here and giving it our max effort. As long as we do that, the times will keep lowering and the results will continue to show.”

Bulldogs aiming high after solid outing at blue oval

Hampton-Dumont-CAL placed fifth in the boys’ 4x100-meter finals with a 43-second time. The Bulldogs finished the race 1.29 seconds off of first-place Cedar Rapids Washington’s time of 41.71.

The Bulldogs outperformed their event seed. HDC was seeded sixth with a top pre-Drake time of 42.94.

“We felt good, felt confident,” senior Jack Drier said of the group’s pre-race mindset. “I knew what we were capable of.”

Drier and his teammates — Gavin Meader, Tate Murray and Tony Valenzuela — are happy with the performance they put together at the blue oval. Despite their success, the group is still hungry for more. All four members of the Bulldogs’ 4x100 team resoundingly declared that their goal for this season is to win a state title.

“I’m going to say dedication,” Murray said of what it takes to win a state championship. “I think we’re all very dedicated to each other as a team. You know, we’ll go the extra mile for one another.”

Hobart remains consistent

Hobart placed seventh in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 54.73. The senior said he was a little disappointed with his performance.

Hobart came into the event seeded seventh. The fastest time he’s posted this season is 54.57.

“I was really trying to get out hard, then just coast,” Hobart said. “I wanted to have a lot better kick to hopefully beat some other people. I think I had a good kick, I just didn’t kick early enough. I mean, I was hoping to do a lot better, but I’m still happy. I mean, I ran close to my PR, and I gave it everything, so that’s all I can ask for.”

Hobart ran in one a handful of events that were plagued by rain Saturday. Right before Hobart started his race, water started building up around the blue oval. The Central College football and track commit, however, said the rapid change in weather didn’t bother him.

“I wasn’t too mad about the rain,” Hobart said. “It kinda made it fun.”

Hobart noted that he’s felt stuck around the 54-second mark the last couple times he’s competed in the 400-meter hurdles. Even with his recent results in mind, Hobart knows he can still post faster times.

“I just got to continue to grow and grow,” Hobart said. “Right now, I’m kind of stopped and haven’t really been continuing to PR. One thing I have to continue to do is get faster and get better times.

“I just need to treat my body right, do the things I need to do, work hard, do my workouts as hard as I can, just continue to get better.”