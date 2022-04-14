TIC superintendents, AD's meet to discuss future of conference

Since its inception in 2015, the Top of Iowa Conference has been one of the largest leagues in the state of Iowa. When the 2022-23 athletic year gets underway, no other league will have more than the 18 schools it has.

The future of the TIC is uncertain as conference realignment talks have ravaged North and Northeast Iowa.

Superintendents and Athletic Directors representing all 18 schools met at its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday to discuss the future of the TIC as the upcoming two-year cycle for potential realignment is approaching.

In a release, it was made clear no decisions were made as to major changes in the conference landscape. Everyone assessed the strengths and weaknesses of the current configuration.

Reviews of the conference's bylaws manual and the AD manual were agreed to.

“This meeting was a great opportunity to get everyone in the same room to talk through the issues and get on the same page with respect to our future as a conference,” Darwin Lehmann, superintendent at Forest City Community School District and Central Springs Community School District said in the release. “I think it’s safe to say that we are all committed to working together to continue to strengthen our conference while at the same time carefully reviewing any potential concerns that a school may have.”

This is the latest domino in a string of movement amongst a handful of conferences.

The Upper Iowa Conference has been pushing for expansion, and sent out formal invitations to several schools, including TIC member Osage. Out of the Northeast Iowa Conference, Crestwood, Waukon and New Hampton were sent invites to join an expanded UIC.

The NEIC, once on the brink of potential death, might have found a life jacket with the executive board voting to remove Waverly-Shell Rock from the conference. That motion voted 5-1, with the Go-Hawks casting the lone dissenting vote, in favor of removing WSR. In a second executive meeting not yet scheduled, the same resolution must pass with a majority-plus-one vote.

Meaning if the same five schools that vote for the resolution a second time, WSR would be out of the NEIC effective June 30, 2023.

Sandwiched between that are the school boards from the six NEIC schools having to vote on the same resolution. Charles City, Decorah and Crestwood's school board have agreed to the resolution. New Hampton and Waukon's school board meet next Monday and are likely to vote on the topic.

If WSR were to be removed, there is a strong possibility the three NEIC schools eyed by the UIC will remain and the NEIC will then expand. Oelwein and Sumner-Fredericksburg, two former NEIC schools, could return to the league.

That is what Charles City superintendent Mike Fisher sees as a logical option for the NEIC to move forward.

"There's going to have to be some radical changes," Fisher said a few weeks ago before the NEIC casted its first vote to remove WSR. "We have been talking to several schools that would be interested in joining if the equity was more level."

One TIC school put out a letter to several schools in the TIC and the Iowa Star about creating a new conference, but interest level was not high. The schools that were sent the letter all have similar BEDS numbers.

Future meetings will be happening soon as the UIC gave invited schools until June 1 to formally send invitations to join the league. An expanded UIC will not happen until the 2023-24 athletic year.

Any changes to the TIC, NEIC or even Iowa Star will also likely not take action until 2023-24.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.