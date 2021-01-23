"This was all for him:" Charles City's Lilly Luft and Kiki Connell win state wrestling titles

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“While I was circling and pacing the floor, I was thinking, this is exactly where he would’ve been,” Connell said. “I was like, ‘If I’m going to be out here on this mat, in this competition, I might as well leave everything I have out there. I knew that anything I was going to do, I was going to do with everything.”

Connell, who placed fourth at the state cross country meet this past October, is a highly decorated athlete, but has only been wrestling for two full seasons. When she first tried out for the sport, she said that she never imagined that she would one day win a state wrestling title.

“For years, she has had state championship Post-Its put up, and she has gone after it in softball, cross country, and track,” Pittman said. “To get it in this sport, that she is the newest at, just shows her dedication to learning this thing and constantly trying and going. It speaks to the depth, like Dan Gable said, of how this sport can teach you stuff for the rest of your life."

Connell’s victory came via an 8-2 decision over Lewis Central sophomore Sophie Barnes. After both Connell and Luft's matches had concluded, an animated Pittman was in awe of his champion wrestlers.