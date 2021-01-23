"This was all for him:" Charles City's Lilly Luft and Kiki Connell win state wrestling titles

It was all for Logan.
After Charles City sophomore Lilly Luft clinched the 126-pound state title on Saturday at the IWCOA girls state wrestling tournament with a 6-2 win over Avery Meier of Waverly-Shell Rock, she pointed to the sky jumping into the arms of Charles City coach Robert Pittman.
The title belongs to Luft, but also belongs to Logan.
Lilly's brother, Logan Luft, died in 2017 in an ATV accident and was the namesake behind Iowa’s “Logan’s Law”, and has long been an inspiring force for the Comets. After the match, Lilly dedicated her victory to him.
“He's probably so proud of me. This was all for him,” Luft said. “I worked this whole year. I worked my butt off, and all those hours, it all goes to him and God.”
Luft’s win was the second state title of the evening for the Comets, as senior Kiki Connell claimed the title at 120 pounds. After all the afternoons and evenings spent on the mat, the pair walked away victorious, and hugged each other tight once all the pictures had been taken and congratulations accepted.
Connell, who was a close childhood friend of Logan, said that her old pal was on her mind before she took the mat.
“While I was circling and pacing the floor, I was thinking, this is exactly where he would’ve been,” Connell said. “I was like, ‘If I’m going to be out here on this mat, in this competition, I might as well leave everything I have out there. I knew that anything I was going to do, I was going to do with everything.”
Connell, who placed fourth at the state cross country meet this past October, is a highly decorated athlete, but has only been wrestling for two full seasons. When she first tried out for the sport, she said that she never imagined that she would one day win a state wrestling title.
“For years, she has had state championship Post-Its put up, and she has gone after it in softball, cross country, and track,” Pittman said. “To get it in this sport, that she is the newest at, just shows her dedication to learning this thing and constantly trying and going. It speaks to the depth, like Dan Gable said, of how this sport can teach you stuff for the rest of your life."
Connell’s victory came via an 8-2 decision over Lewis Central sophomore Sophie Barnes. After both Connell and Luft's matches had concluded, an animated Pittman was in awe of his champion wrestlers.
“These guys love a challenge,” Pittman said. “I wish I could have them wrestle a freaking titan, because they’d be like ‘Let’s go try it and see what happens.”
Luft finished her season with a 23-1 overall record, and avenged her fourth-place finish at last year’s state meet.
She took up wrestling last year as a way to honor her brother, as Logan was set to be a star wrestler for Charles City before his death. Now Lilly has taken the mantle, and plans to win a few more state titles in high school before eventually wrestling in college.
When the final whistle blew on Saturday, and Luft lifted her arms toward the sky, there seemed to be very few dry eyes in the house at Xtream Arena.
“When she pointed to the sky, I cried,” Pittman said. “She set a goal, and then she gave it her all to make sure it happened."
