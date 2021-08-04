The 2020-21 prep sports year filled with North Iowa highs

Both the Clear Lake boys' and girls' programs made it to state, as did the Newman Catholic boys and St. Ansgar girls.

"It's very exciting. I don't even know what to say," said St. Ansgar senior Kirsten Boerjan. "I never expected it, but I'm really happy with how we all played today and how we all pulled together to make it as a team."

Oh, and Ian Collins of Charles City doubled up on state titles in the two jumping events and won the high jump at the Drake Relays. He set new career bests in the high jump at Drake and at state.

Plus, a plethora of area athletes made the trek to Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge for the first ever two-day cross country state championships.

So, yeah, this high school season had a lot happen.

And while there were certainly plenty of highs, there were also some moments of tears and heartbreak.

St. Ansgar's football team reached the Class A state semifinals and fell to Eastern Iowa power Iowa City Regina. Its girls basketball program made it to the Class 1A state tournament and lost in the quarterfinals against Montezuma.

Clear Lake girls basketball, seeded second, lost to eventual state champion Unity Christian in the 3A semifinals.