The 2020-21 prep sports year filled with North Iowa highs

As the final out was recorded at the Class 4A state baseball tournament in Iowa City, it marked the final time in the 2020-21 season that prep sports would take place.
It was a time unlike any other.
As the COVID-19 pandemic still drifted through the air, it created scheduling kerfuffles and plenty of open-mindedness in order to try and get as many football, volleyball and basketball games played during the fall and winter seasons.
Spring and summer had far fewer hiccups. Masks were ditched during baseball and softball games from players to umpires. Packed bleachers filled Drake Stadium, the Rogers Sports Complex, Merchants Park and Duane Banks Field for the state events.
Normalcy is creeping closer.
And in North Iowa, there were plenty of high points.
Osage girls athletics went on stretches of dominance this calendar year that spanned over three sports.
Its volleyball program got past the state semifinal roadblock and won its first ever Class 3A state championship by cruising past Mount Vernon in three sets to leap into a euphoric celebration at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
“It was honestly an unfinished business feeling,” senior Danielle Johnson said. “We just had to make it here, you know what I mean? We just knew that we were coming back to finish the job in our last year.”
The Green Devils dropped one set all postseason and after a 2-0 loss to Waverly-Shell Rock on Oct. 3, they didn't drop a set for their next 12 matches.
Currently starting her freshman year and collegiate volleyball career at Northern Iowa, Johnson was the captain of the all-tournament team and joined by her classmates Paige Kisley and Ellie Bobinet.
Johnson and Bobinet were key cogs in the top-10 Osage girls basketball team that lost three games, including the regional final setback to Waukon. Kisley was a member of its state title shuttle hurdle relay for the first time in that event since 2006.
Kisley and Meredith Street each had multiple medals draped around their neck to power the Green Devils to their first top-3 finish in girls track and field history.
"By the time we hit our fifth meet, we were like 'We're moving way faster than everyone else,'" Ainsley Dodd, one-fourth of the shuttle relay said. "Up until districts, we weren't 100 percent sure if we were going to win it."
As the Osage girls had extreme levels of success, so too did Lilly Luft and Kiki Connell of Charles City.
Luft honored her younger brother Logan by winning a state title in wrestling at the Xtream Arena in Coralville in the 126-pound division, while Connell (120 pounds) had her arm raised and donning a championship smile.
Logan Luft, who died in an ATV accident in 2017 and the namesake of Iowa's "Logan Law," was a wrestler many had on the radar has a potential state champion once he entered the high school ranks.
“He's probably so proud of me. This was all for him,” Lilly said. “I worked this whole year. I worked my butt off, and all those hours, it all goes to him and God.”
Connell was far from done.
Starting her college career at UNI, the distance standout was a medalist at the state cross country meet, went 4-for-4 at the state track meet in medals and ended her career with a near .500 batting average and over 40 stolen bases for the Comets softball team.
There were even more good things that happened.
Riley Witt earned four medals at the state track meet for the Saints. He was the individual winner of cross country conference and state qualifying meets and a member of conference and district championship teams for track and field.
Charles City's Cael Bohlen won a state bowling title.
Osage's Spencer Mooberry and West Fork's Kale Petersen won individual state titles in wrestling. The Green Devils got third place in the state duals tournament in 2A.
Lake Mills boys golf, led by Bennett Berger and Casey Hanson, won the conference and district championships while going undefeated all the way up to the Class 1A state meet where it finished second.
Both the Clear Lake boys' and girls' programs made it to state, as did the Newman Catholic boys and St. Ansgar girls.
"It's very exciting. I don't even know what to say," said St. Ansgar senior Kirsten Boerjan. "I never expected it, but I'm really happy with how we all played today and how we all pulled together to make it as a team."
Oh, and Ian Collins of Charles City doubled up on state titles in the two jumping events and won the high jump at the Drake Relays. He set new career bests in the high jump at Drake and at state.
Plus, a plethora of area athletes made the trek to Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge for the first ever two-day cross country state championships.
So, yeah, this high school season had a lot happen.
And while there were certainly plenty of highs, there were also some moments of tears and heartbreak.
St. Ansgar's football team reached the Class A state semifinals and fell to Eastern Iowa power Iowa City Regina. Its girls basketball program made it to the Class 1A state tournament and lost in the quarterfinals against Montezuma.
Clear Lake girls basketball, seeded second, lost to eventual state champion Unity Christian in the 3A semifinals.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Lions head coach Bart Smith said. “It’s kind of one of the hardest things to do right now for players and coaches, how it just comes to an end abruptly. You don’t want it to go the way that it went for us, with the first quarter that we had. We just couldn’t rebound from that.”
Multiple wrestlers either fell short of a state title or being on the podium. Lake Mills and Clear Lake boys basketball each had one-and-done trips to the state tournament in Des Moines. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys soccer lost in the substate final.
On the baseball diamond, not a single North Iowa team made it to the state tournament and only two reached a substate final.
And in terms of the Central Springs softball season, it was a mixture of both happy and sad tears.
While the Panthers, with aspirations of their first state title, fell short of their initial goal, they got the next best prize. They won the third place game against Wilton to end with the highest finish in school history.
Plus, they sent their longtime head coach Belinda Nelson out with a victory in her final game of her coaching career.
"I got to do what I love to do for 21 years," she said.
While each season was abundant with ups and downs, single games and career milestones were also paramount.
St. Ansgar's Ryan Cole set the all-time rushing record in school history. Mason City won a playoff football game for the first time in 18 years years, while Hampton-Dumont-CAL defeated rival Clear Lake on the road in football for the first time since 1990.
Johnson became the first player in Osage school history with 1,000 career points and 1,000 career kills. Noah Miller of Forest City also eclipsed the 1,000 point total for his career.
“It’s really exciting to see the hard work pay off,” Cole said after the quarterfinal win over MFL-Mar-Mac. “A lot of mornings in the weight room. A lot of quarantine days waking up at around four or five, lifting, going to work, going to baseball and repeating every day. So it’s just nice to see the hard work pay off.”
Central Springs thrower Abigayle Angell medaled in the shot put after not having a top-8 throw from the state qualifying meet, then the next day, turned in a career best throw of 133 feet, 10 inches to win her first career state title in the discus.
She is the first track and field athlete for the Panthers to win an event at state and medal.
"To come back in my senior year to compete, it's crazy," Angell said. "Two years ago, it was so nerve-wracking. This year, it was a walk in the park."
One of the dynasties of Class 1A, Newman Catholic baseball, fell to Northwood-Kensett in the district final. It marked the first time in 13 years the Knights did not qualify for state.
"That's the game of baseball in general," Bohl said. "You're going to have some nights where you're going to have to battle and try to sneak out a few. Unfortunately we had to sneak out quite a few more than what we wanted."
Mason City had to use a stunning sixth inning in which it scored seven runs to triumph over Southeast Polk in the substate baseball semifinal.
Newman Catholic's head softball coach Tom Dunn won his 1,000th career game as a coach in wild 12-10 victory on the road against St. Ansgar that the Knights needed a grand slam by Faith Wadle in the seventh to triumph.
"I've been so blessed to have great players, good assistant coaches, it's been tremendous," Dunn said. "It's incredible because it's taken a long time and a lot of great people."
Nelson led Central Springs to its seventh consecutive state tournament appearance. It had three all-state players in Madisyn Kelley, Cooper Klaahsen and Kaylea Fessler.
Here's to the 2021-22 season, which officially starts on Monday, Aug. 9 with fall sports practice.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.