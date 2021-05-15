With strong mindset, Mason City hopes for extended tennis postseason

In the championship match, Grayson Zylstra from Cedar Rapids Washington coasted to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Reed.

"Those matches, it was hard not to be tight," Reed said. "I did not let being nervous get in my way of being good."

As he's developed over the year, Reed feels that nothing in his game has grown to allow him to have early success.

Between the ears, however, has surfaced into a strength.

"I usually get upset or I'd get really in my head," Reed said. "I'm there to win and I'm not going to let myself get in my own head and cost me a loss."

Patrick was pleased he was able to face a little adversity and still come out on the good side of the bracket.

"I know he's going to move well, he's going to fight and give it his all," Coach Kruger said. "What I didn't want to see was him get tight and start missing shots. He had a couple games where he was a little bit tight early on, but then he really started to settled down and play his game."

Rodning played a couple of doubles matches with Reed in the final weeks of the regular season. He was thoroughly impressed with what he witnessed.