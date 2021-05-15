With strong mindset, Mason City hopes for extended tennis postseason

For the Mason City boys tennis team, it is instilled in them to not worry about the next week, next opponent, next match, next set, next game or even next point.
Rather, the Mohawks focus on the next ball.
"I'm not worried," their head coach Patrick Kruger said. "That's something that's really changed with this group."
That mindset, combined with talent at the top and depth with a mix of youth and experience, has Class 2A 10th-ranked Mason City feeling on cloud nine.
Last weekend at the district tournament in Cedar Rapids, it accumulated 26 points to edge sixth-ranked Cedar Falls by six to claim the team district championship.
It allowed the Mohawks to have a bye into the substate final against either Cedar Rapids Kennedy or Dubuque Senior, which will take place on Saturday, May 22 in the morning.
"I thought if everybody did their part, why not? Why can't we win a district? And it didn't matter who was in there," Kruger said. "Our goals were to win districts as a team. It's been nice working with these guys."
Win that and it'll face potentially No. 3 Pleasant Valley, a team that has only one senior in its lineup and the only loss it has suffered was to top-ranked Waukee, in the state quarterfinals.
"It didn't feel like we had won it until that last point," senior Caden Rodning said. "The fact we can be so successful as a team this year, it shows how great Coach Kruger is and how he works with us during the summer. It shows how great our program is at developing new players."
Kruger was quick to point out the players that didn't have a chance to extend their individual seasons. Freshman Justin Yarahmadi won a singles match; the doubles tandem of Zach Mulholland and Jackson Wickman took two matches and placed fourth.
All provided critical team points for the Mohawks to hold the white banner at the end of the afternoon.
"I was a little apprehensive of telling them they're going to be that good. I had a sneaky suspicion that they could do it," Kruger said. "Everybody did their part."
Two years ago, Mason City had triumphed in five duals and only one of them was against a CIML suburban school. It finished third in the district meet and was shut out 6-0 to Cedar Rapids Washington in the first round of team substate.
Outside of the now-graduated Brian VandenBerg at No. 1 singles and then-sophomore James Matthews holding down No. 2, no one had a winning record.
Fast forward two years and Matthews sees a ginormous difference.
"We weren't as deep as we were now," said the senior who is set to graduate from Newman Catholic High School this summer. "Everybody in that junior, sophomore and freshmen class kind of blossomed to where they are now to compete with those top teams."
Kruger credits his players for working out in the summer to prepare for this season in which the Mohawks were 8-3 in duals with no one with at least three appearances in the lineup had a losing record.
"These guys put in a lot of time during COVID," Kruger said. 'What a perfect sport to socially distance and get a lot of practice in."
And while the Mohawks collectively had an impressive performance, it can't be overlooked what a doubles tandem and a singles player accomplished, too.
Matthews and Rodning began to focus solely on doubles in the last few weeks and pieced together three straight set victories to win the district title.
Meanwhile, freshman Reed Kruger was runner-up in the singles bracket to be the only freshman that is in the state tournament bracket.
"The last point went on for quite a long time and I let out the biggest 'Let's go' I think I've ever let out," he said. "I wanted to play the best I could. I thought I would have a lot more losses."
The duo of Matthews and Rodning slayed both of Cedar Falls' doubles teams, plus the combo of Caleb Suiter and Logan Miller from Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
The seniors needed just one tiebreak – in the first set of the title match against the Tigers pair of Pranav Chandra and Neel Shah – of the six total sets played.
"It feels so weird, like you wake up the next day and your dreams just came true," Matthews said.
Rodning felt the tide turn for them during the Ankeny Tournament when they lost to West Des Moines Valley's team of Cam Johnson and Rafe Axne in a third set tiebreaker 6-10.
It was at that moment where he grasped just how good they could be.
"It feels like it's been a long time coming," Rodning said. "It was evident that we can play with anyone."
Matthews is more finesse and seasoned. Rodning is over 6-foot and possesses a powerful right-hand serve with good net play. Over the summer of 2019, they practiced a lot of doubles together.
To not only figure out how one another plays and how it fits, but to prepare for a tournament like what took place two hours away from Mason City.
"We worked individually and put that together," Matthews said. "Us being doubles partners brought us closer than we already were."
Reed Kruger was moved up from No. 3 to No. 1 singles once Matthews was putting time and effort at No. 1 doubles.
The son of Patrick, Reed was put on the brink of his semifinal match against Anurag Anugu of Cedar Falls after dropping the second set 2-6. He regrouped and dominated the third set, clinching his spot at state with 6-2 victory.
In the championship match, Grayson Zylstra from Cedar Rapids Washington coasted to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Reed.
"Those matches, it was hard not to be tight," Reed said. "I did not let being nervous get in my way of being good."
As he's developed over the year, Reed feels that nothing in his game has grown to allow him to have early success.
Between the ears, however, has surfaced into a strength.
"I usually get upset or I'd get really in my head," Reed said. "I'm there to win and I'm not going to let myself get in my own head and cost me a loss."
Patrick was pleased he was able to face a little adversity and still come out on the good side of the bracket.
"I know he's going to move well, he's going to fight and give it his all," Coach Kruger said. "What I didn't want to see was him get tight and start missing shots. He had a couple games where he was a little bit tight early on, but then he really started to settled down and play his game."
Rodning played a couple of doubles matches with Reed in the final weeks of the regular season. He was thoroughly impressed with what he witnessed.
"Singles is a tough draw and to be able to make it as a freshman, is amazing," Rodning said. "He's a great player. Junior and senior year, it's going to be impressive to watch him play."
And at the state meet slated for May 28-29 at Veterans Memorial Tennis Center in Cedar Rapids, coach Kruger has a simple message for the trifecta of players still alive.
"Our goal is second day," he said. "We need to win two before we lose two. If you go in there intimidated and throw a match or not give it your all, then why are you here?"
While each person associated with the Mohawks is eyeing more time on the court, the future remains bright. Reed and Lane Kruger return, as does Yarahmadi, Mulholland and Wickman.
The depth and talent is still in place for a run at the same level in 2022.
"It really shows where we are as a team," Matthews said. "We just got to stay level-headed and it's not over yet."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.