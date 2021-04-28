Tandem separated by three years push to qualify for state

So far, in Mason City's 4-1 start to the season in duals, there haven't been any complaints.

"We knew we would be partners coming into the year, so we were preparing," Barkema said.

In a 9-2 setback to Ames earlier in the season, one of those wins was Barkema and Matthews taking a 6-3, 6-3 straight set victory over the team of Haley Reeves and and Sophia Cordoba of Ames.

The Little Cyclones have been one of the more consistent programs in Central Iowa on sending a doubles team to the Class 2A state tournament.

That is where Barkema and Matthews believe they can go in about a month.

"It gave us a lot of encouragement," Matthews said. "It is a mentorship on the court and a friendship off the court."

Roe admitted that after that victory over Ames, her idea at the start of the year of pairing them together was looking better.

"It took a little bit to process how good they are doing," she said. "I'm very excited for the postseason for them."

Two springs ago, Barkema was playing No. 5 and No. 6 singles for Mason City. She has elevated her game, coupled with being one of two returning players from 2019, that has leaped her to the top spot in the lineup.