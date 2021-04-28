Tandem separated by three years push to qualify for state

When doubles teams are typically formed, it is a pair of upperclassmen or two players close in age.
That is not the case for the top doubles duo on Mason City's girls tennis team on either front.
Yet, as the prep tennis season reaches the halfway point, there has been no one that has stopped Tiegan Barkema and Celine Matthews from winning.
Barkema, a senior, and Matthews, a freshman, are a perfect 5-0 on the season at No. 1 doubles. They have not been pushed to a third set to this point and haven't allowed their opponent to win five games in a set.
"They're both really good at adjusting," Mohawks head coach Britney Roe said. "Being there for each other, I've noticed that a lot in practice. They're trying new things."
When tennis practice or matches aren't happening, they represent other schools.
Matthews attends Newman Catholic, while Barkema is set to graduate from North Iowa Christian School this summer.
"It's a really cool opportunity for both of us to get our schools' name out there," Barkema said. "Even though we are competing for Mason City, we are representing other schools."
Working out together in the summer has allowed Barkema and Matthews to understand how their play styles fit.
So far, in Mason City's 4-1 start to the season in duals, there haven't been any complaints.
"We knew we would be partners coming into the year, so we were preparing," Barkema said.
In a 9-2 setback to Ames earlier in the season, one of those wins was Barkema and Matthews taking a 6-3, 6-3 straight set victory over the team of Haley Reeves and and Sophia Cordoba of Ames.
The Little Cyclones have been one of the more consistent programs in Central Iowa on sending a doubles team to the Class 2A state tournament.
That is where Barkema and Matthews believe they can go in about a month.
"It gave us a lot of encouragement," Matthews said. "It is a mentorship on the court and a friendship off the court."
Roe admitted that after that victory over Ames, her idea at the start of the year of pairing them together was looking better.
"It took a little bit to process how good they are doing," she said. "I'm very excited for the postseason for them."
Two springs ago, Barkema was playing No. 5 and No. 6 singles for Mason City. She has elevated her game, coupled with being one of two returning players from 2019, that has leaped her to the top spot in the lineup.
"It is a really big jump, but I am comfortable with it now," Barkema said. "Just excited to play that tougher competition and face girls that I know could beat me, but still keep it competitive."
Matthews is the younger sister of James Matthews, the No. 1 player for the Mohawks boys team. Celine credits her brother for pushing her to be an early contributor to the varsity squad.
"I was very scared coming into the season," she said. "He's helped me quite a lot, he always encourages me to play even when I don't feel like it."
The challenges will get tougher as the regular season comes to a close. Barkema and Matthews will have difficult matchups with Johnston and West Des Moines Valley in the month of May.
To them, they're fine with a little push, so long as the end goal is met.
"Most won't see it coming," Barkema said.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.