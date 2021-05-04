Roe saves Mason City girls tennis season

There was a real threat that the Mason City girls tennis team wasn't going to have a season this spring.
Not due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Mohawks had no head coach, and interest in the job was sparse.
"There was definitely some high anxiety," Britney Roe said.
With the push from players who personally know her, coupled with playing tennis in high school, Roe stepped up and became Mason City's leader.
It has turned out to be a good decision.
The Mohawks are 5-1 in duals this season, pose one of the better doubles tandems in Central Iowa and have had more team comradery in a season that some weren't sure was going to happen.
"Can I remember how to do all these things?" Roe said with a chuckle. "It's like riding a bike, once you get back on the court, it all kind of comes back to you. That was really cool.
"Having really great coaches in basketball has prepared me to take a head coaching role. I think I've had really great mentors in that aspect."
Anxiety was rising at the thought of missing two seasons for reasons outside of the players control.
It was palpable for Tiegan Barkema, Emily Read, Anna Lehman and Ashley Latham, the four seniors.
"Knowing that if we got a coach, it would be somewhat unfamiliar, I think there was a little anxiety," Read admitted. "I had full trust in the Athletic Director that he would find someone who would be good for the team."
Roe is one of the assistant coaches for the girls basketball team; Barkema was a manager. The two formed a bond during the season.
That was one of the people pushing Roe to consider this gig.
"We're familiar with each other, we have fun with each other," Barkema said. "We spent a lot of time together, got to know each other better. It helped a lot."
Mohawks Athletic Director Tracy Johnson and Roe talked numerous times about the opening during home basketball games this winter. Each time she brought it up, Johnson gave her the same answer that no one had applied.
Until one time, Johnson followed up and asked if she was interested. Roe stated there was interest, but she had to weight the pros and cons.
"It became a regular thing," Roe said. "The more that I thought about it, I didn't want to take that away from these girls the opportunity to be on the court. We started talking more serious about it."
She was given an interview and hired prior to Mason City's first dual on March 29 against Charles City.
For those four seniors, it would mark their second head coach in three years. Hearing different voices from year to year on the surface might be difficult.
That wasn't the case for Barkema and Read.
"The diversity is very helpful," Read said.
Since Roe is the only coach, her style is far from authoritarian and demanding a lot. She wants her players to have input on what is happening in practice as well as matches.
"Practice is a lot of what do you guys need to work on?" Barkema said. "She trusts us to be our own coaches. We work pretty well together."
There are some distinct differences between Roe and the previous head coach, both in approach to matches and off the court with their teammates.
It made this year more enjoyable.
"A lot of the times, I had no idea the names of girls on JV, but now I know a lot of them and we have fun on the bus and at meets," Barkema said. "We used to just hit winners, but now it's more tempered and patient and we just want to win the point."
Roe has surprised herself with how much she enjoys being on the other side of the fence when it comes to prep tennis.
Will this turn into a multiple year deal? Roe isn't sure about that. For now, she's focusing on the final stretch of her debut season.
Mason City still has three more duals, all against CIML schools, in the span of six days before regionals on May 17. It is lumped into a regional with Ankeny Centennial, the three Sioux City public schools and hosts Fort Dodge.
"I really enjoy it and it's a great group of girls," Roe said. "It's nice to be able to coach two different sports that are different from each other. Everything's been really smooth."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.