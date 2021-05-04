Roe saves Mason City girls tennis season

For those four seniors, it would mark their second head coach in three years. Hearing different voices from year to year on the surface might be difficult.

That wasn't the case for Barkema and Read.

"The diversity is very helpful," Read said.

Since Roe is the only coach, her style is far from authoritarian and demanding a lot. She wants her players to have input on what is happening in practice as well as matches.

"Practice is a lot of what do you guys need to work on?" Barkema said. "She trusts us to be our own coaches. We work pretty well together."

There are some distinct differences between Roe and the previous head coach, both in approach to matches and off the court with their teammates.

It made this year more enjoyable.

"A lot of the times, I had no idea the names of girls on JV, but now I know a lot of them and we have fun on the bus and at meets," Barkema said. "We used to just hit winners, but now it's more tempered and patient and we just want to win the point."

Roe has surprised herself with how much she enjoys being on the other side of the fence when it comes to prep tennis.