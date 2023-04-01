AJ Francis is building a program from scratch this season. He’s the head coach of Osage High School’s new boys’ tennis program, and his team will compete in its first match of the season on Monday.

The boys’ and girls’ teams at Osage practice with each other on a few courts located across the street from OHS. The two squads currently boast about 30 total players — 12 of which are boys.

Francis said he and girls’ head coach Ryan McInroy don’t necessarily view their teams as separate entities. Rather, the pair hopes to build one unified program.

“We try to consider this an Osage tennis program, not just Osage boys’ tennis or Osage girls’ tennis,” Francis said. “It’s just Osage tennis. The way it looks right now, we have about 30 athletes, counting boys and girls between middle school and high school. For a first-year boys’ tennis program, you can’t ask for more.”

Francis doesn’t think of himself as a tennis expert. Rather, the Waldorf University alum just likes to coach young athletes. He’s been an assistant coach for Green Devils’ varsity baseball and football teams for the last three years.

“I wouldn’t consider myself a tennis savant,” Francis said. “I’m more of a sports savant. I’m just a dude that likes to compete.”

Francis hasn’t had to do much recruiting since he started coaching boys’ tennis at Osage. He said a group of about 10 athletes started playing the sport recreationally in Osage last summer. Those same players now make up the vast majority of Francis’ roster.

Sophomore Jarin Camlin said he picked up tennis a little over a year ago. He and junior Ian Schwarting informally formed a junior varsity team at Osage in 2022.

“Last year, Ian just asked me if I wanted to do tennis,” Camlin said. “It was just us two, and I didn’t really know what to expect.”

Camlin said he had only played tennis one time before last season. His sister was a tennis player in high school, and she forced Camlin to volley once.

Because many of their athletes are inexperienced, the Green Devils are setting expectations for this season slowly. Francis is still teaching the basic rules and techniques of tennis to the athletes on his team that have never played the game before.

“It’s tough to kind of set expectations just being a first-year program,” Francis said. “I mean, obviously, Osage has a standard of winning in everything we do. So, we’re not going to put that O on our chest and try to do anything but win.

“They’re excited to not only compete but also show everybody else what they can do. A lot of these guys play other sports for Osage. So, they know what it means. They know the standard that being an Osage athlete means to this community. The expectation is definitely to surprise some people.”

The Green Devils will hit the road to take on Decorah Monday at 4:30 p.m. The meet will only feature junior varsity action.

Osage’s first-ever varsity match will come against Oelwein. The Green Devils will host the Huskies on April 10.

“In the next couple weeks, the matches just start flowing,” Francis said. “You know how it is with these spring sports, once the season starts, it doesn’t stop until it’s over. Once we start the matches, it’ll start getting pretty exciting around here.”