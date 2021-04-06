Matthews uses cancellation to perfect craft

James' older brother, Nick, placed inside the top-8 at the Class 2A state doubles tournament in his junior and senior seasons. Nick departed Mason City as James entered.

It led to internal expectations that Mohawks head coach Patrick Kruger felt were, in hindsight, too high.

"When he was younger, he put a lot of pressure on himself," Kruger said. "He had big shoes to fill with both of his older brothers who were very successful and sometimes he was his worst critic.

His confidence level was a little bit down, but he's totally changed it."

James was consistently the No. 2 singles player as a sophomore for the Mohawks, piling up a 6-5 record. He teamed with former teammate Joey Hansen in the district meet at No. 1 doubles and went 1-2.

As the spring season last year was wiped out from the COVID-19 pandemic, James Matthews had two components in his arsenal get better: Serving and ground strokes.

So he worked with Nick, a former Division I player and a pro player over that time to hone his craft. His main home of practice were the indoor courts in Waterloo when going outside wasn't possible.