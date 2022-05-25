Matthews overcome ankle sprain to get to state tennis tournament in singles

When it happened, Celine Matthews' mind was in two places at once.

Towards the end of the basketball season over the winter months, she came down hard and suffered a sprained ankle. Her first thought was missing the remainder of her basketball games.

Then, her process shifted to tennis season.

"It was tough at first," Matthews said. "I knew it would just take patience and determination to get through it."

She dons a black brace on her ankle. That hasn't slowed her down since returning to the court over a month ago.

Matthews, Mason City's top singles player, is preparing for her second consecutive Class 2A state tournament – this time as an individual – that starts on Friday at Waukee Northwest High School.

"I knew it was in my capability and I needed to work hard to get there," Matthews said. "I was very excited."

Her trip last spring was with her doubles partner in recent River Hawks graduate Tiegan Barkema. They won one match on the backside of the bracket after dropping their first round contest.

That added experience is proving more than good for Matthews' approach and confidence heading into her first round match against Ankeny's Kira Smith at 10 a.m.

"Kind of know the ropes a little bit," Matthews said. "I'm super grateful I had that experience with Tiegan to pave the way for future state runs."

The ankle injury was deemed one of the first noticeable injuries of Matthews' early prep career. She went right to work on getting in stronger through physical therapy and other treatments.

It hasn't slowed down her work ethic.

On a Sunday, typically her off day, she was on the court with her brothers hitting some balls. She did everything from serves to volleys and the movement was front to back and side to side.

"She's a pretty tough kid," River Hawks head coach Britney Roe said. "With an athlete like her, she is mentally tough and has that drive to compete and that helped her to get back on the court a lot faster."

Still, Roe had to take the cautious approach with her best player.

Matthews was out for the first week of the season, which she didn't end up missing many matches because of the cold weather that covered North Iowa in March.

She made her season debut on April 11 against Charles City and won her first match in straight sets.

"It took some mental strength to trust it again," Matthews said. "I was very nervous the first match to sprain it again (since) it is common to do (so)."

The sophomore went 8-3 in the regular season and lost just six sets. She was the unquestioned No. 1 singles player this season and proved she can play and compete with the best in the state.

This has not been a surprise to Roe. From the Matthews' family background plus natural talent, she knew what she had in Matthews. She got a glimpse of what she could be as a freshman.

It has blossomed into a player Roe thinks will be one to be reckon with for the foreseeable future.

"That freshman year, it is a little scary coming out as the No. 1 or No. 2 (player)," Roe said. "You an see her confidence (grow) on the court. She (hits) harder shots. Her overall game as improved a ton."

Matthews was the third seed in the 2A regional tournament in Johnston and coasted to the championship match with straight set wins in the quarters and semis.

She faced 10th-seeded Jeena Carle of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln in the semifinals. A big upset that Carle had was beating second-seeded Geneva Martens of Waukee in the quarters.

That woke up Matthews.

"Little uneasy watching the No. 2 seed get upset," she said. "I knew I had to trust my game."

Last trip to state, Matthews was one match away from getting to the second day with Barkema. That remains the goal this season. She faced Smith in the regular season and lost in straight sets.

"Anyone is probably nervous going into a state tournament," Roe said. "She will be one of the very strong competitors out there."

In a season where Matthews was unsure how she'd react to the injury, she finds herself in the same spot as last year fully healthy. That has her believing she's got two more trips in store.

And a lot more tennis.

"It is not going to require just skill, but mental strength," Matthews said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

