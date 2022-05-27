Matthews one match away from medaling at state; Olson sisters bow out with 0-2 record

Three sophomores in North Iowa took the court on Friday for the opening day of the state singles and doubles tournaments in Iowa City (Class 1A) and Waukee (2A).

One of them snared a win on the biggest stage this season.

Mason City's Celine Matthews rebounded from her first round straight setback to triumph 6-1, 6-2 over Dubuque Hempstead's Sydney Thomas in a consolation match at Waukee Northwest High School.

For the second straight state tourney, Matthews is one win away from medaling. It was an exact same scenario she was a part of last spring.

Her and Tiegan Barkema lost their first round match at state doubles, then won a thrilling three-set match in the first round of consolations before dropping their third match of the day.

Matthews faced Waukee's Ally Roeth in the next consolation match with the winner guaranteeing themselves a top-eight finish and a chance to play on Saturday. The final result from that match was not concluded by press time.

Mason City's top singles player faced Ankeny's Kira Smith in her first match. Matthews fell to Smith in the regular season in straight sets and the end result was duplicated at state.

Smith controlled the first set and broke Matthews' serve twice in the second set to claim the victory. Matthews was just as dominant against Thomas as she never let her get comfortable.

Over at the Hawkeye Tennis Complex, Osage's doubles team of Kendall and Kaitlyn Olson went 0-2 to end their first ever 1A state tournament early.

They dropped a 6-1, 6-2 decision to St. Albert's tandem of Landry Miller and Allison Narmi then lost to Red Oak's duo of Merced Ramirez and Tessa Rolenc 6-4, 6-2 on the consolation side of the bracket.

It was a 3-3 first set against Ramirez and Rolenc until they broke the Olson's service and was in command from that point on.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

