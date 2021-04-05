Mason City routs Clear Lake in season opener

“They’re going to have to earn it,” Coach Kruger said. “Those two have been practicing with us since their seventh grade year. That’s helped out a lot, you don’t have to re-teach anything.

“They can hit the ground running.”

The Lions don’t return a single varsity player into their lineup. They have a collection of players that have little to no varsity tennis experience.

It has made the opening two weeks for head coach Rich Peters difficult.

“It’s a tough task,” he said. “You have to focus on singles, but then they have to play doubles and they’re not sure of their positioning right now. I really want to focus on doubles the next week or two.”

Still, Peters knows growth will happen over time. Adjustments, and realizing Clear Lake was playing, in his eyes, one of the best teams his team will see all season, will be at the forefront of practice.

“It’s a good learning experience and I liked how they didn’t get their heads down,” Peters said. “We’re going to work on our serves, some of them weren’t adjusting to that wind very well.”

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.

