Mason City routs Clear Lake in season opener

Rust? What rust?
After over a year of not playing high school competition, Mason City’s boys tennis team started off the 2021 spring campaign with a perfect start.
Fueled by five returning letter winners from two years ago, the Mohawks thumped Clear Lake 9-0 Monday afternoon at Mason City High School in the season opener that took just under two hours to complete.
“We’re pretty fortunate,” Mason City head coach Patrick Kruger said. “Our guys do a nice job playing in the summer, they mask up, they social distance; we do that all summer and that helps tremendously. It helps your depth, and that shows.”
Mason City won all 12 sets contested in singles and the six doubles sets. It outscored the Lions 108-14.
James Matthews, the Mohawks No. 2 player in 2019 as a sophomore, made his debut as their top singles player and made quick work of Clear Lake’s Jackson Gerhardt 6-0, 6-0.
“It feels pretty good to get out and play again,” Matthews said.
Caden Rodning (No. 2), Lane Kruger (No. 5) and Zach Mulholland (No. 6) all won in straight sets. Rodning was in a tussle with Ben Loge in the first set, then won the last two games before cruising 6-1 to finish the sweep.
Sandwiched between those four are two freshmen – Reed Kruger and Justin Yarahmadi – who made their varsity debuts and won their respective singles matches then teamed up to win 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
“They’re going to have to earn it,” Coach Kruger said. “Those two have been practicing with us since their seventh grade year. That’s helped out a lot, you don’t have to re-teach anything.
“They can hit the ground running.”
The Lions don’t return a single varsity player into their lineup. They have a collection of players that have little to no varsity tennis experience.
It has made the opening two weeks for head coach Rich Peters difficult.
“It’s a tough task,” he said. “You have to focus on singles, but then they have to play doubles and they’re not sure of their positioning right now. I really want to focus on doubles the next week or two.”
Still, Peters knows growth will happen over time. Adjustments, and realizing Clear Lake was playing, in his eyes, one of the best teams his team will see all season, will be at the forefront of practice.
“It’s a good learning experience and I liked how they didn’t get their heads down,” Peters said. “We’re going to work on our serves, some of them weren’t adjusting to that wind very well.”
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.