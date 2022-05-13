Mason City battles to victory over CR Kennedy; Clear Lake falters against WSR

Behind two straight set victories in doubles, Class 2A No. 7 Mason City broke a 3-3 tie after singles to triumph over Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5-3 in a preliminary substate match at Mason City High School on Friday afternoon.

The River Hawks reward is a date with top-ranked Iowa City West on Wednesday in the substate final.

Justin Yarahmadi (No. 2 singles), Zach Mulholland (No. 3) and Lane Kruger (No. 4) all won in two sets to combat the loss of Sander Thompkins at No. 5 singles, who did not play due to sickness.

Odnel Daugherty filled in a spot at No. 2 doubles with Mulholland and Ben Lorence was paired with Kruger at No. 3 doubles. Those two tandems cruised to sweeps to give Mason City the team victory.

It marks the second straight year the River Hawks have won at least one postseason match as a team.

Meanwhile in Class 1A, Waverly-Shell Rock was victorious over Clear Lake 5-1 in its prelim substate match. No doubles matches were played as the Go-Hawks won five of the six singles matches.

Cabot Neuberger picked up a straight set win at No. 3 singles for the Lions. Nos. 5 and 6 singles went to three sets that were ultimately won by WSR. Clear Lake's Jack Crane (No. 5) and Carter Markwardt (No. 6) won the first set, but dropped the final two.

