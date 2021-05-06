Kruger boys keeping family tennis tradition afloat at Mason City

Playing in high school and collegiate tennis has allowed Patrick to give lessons not only to his children, but the rest of the team.

Lane and Reed appreciate that.

"We can grow more as players and as a family," Lane said.

An early head start paved the path for Reed to enter into the lineup from jump street.

All the middle schoolers are able to practice with the varsity team. It allowed Reed to get a glimpse on what the atmosphere is like.

"With that competition with the older guys, it helped me understand there's a lot of good players out there," he said, "and I can be as good as they are as long as I train hard enough."

Reed is 8-2 at No. 3 singles and a couple weeks ago, was bumped up to No. 1 singles at the Ankeny Invitational.

With usual No. 1 player James Matthews playing that tournament with his doubles partner Caden Rodning, it allowed Reed to step up for his first time as the top singles player.

"I have a lot of nervous energy going into those matches," Reed said. "I'm not too intimidated by those older players, but it can get to your head. I just try to focus on playing my game and not letting them push me around."