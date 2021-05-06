Kruger boys keeping family tennis tradition afloat at Mason City

Patrick Kruger didn't mince words when asked if he allowed his three sons to play tennis at their own pace.
"No, I did not," the Mason City boys tennis coach said. "It was pretty much you're to the court today and the next day and the next day. They had to hit a lot of balls as kids."
It's a sport that has been in the Kruger family for a long time. And the latest members to enter the forefront of high school tennis has produced impeccable results.
Lane and Reed Kruger occupy two of the six spots in the singles lineup and have combined for 17 match wins to four losses in their first year playing on the same team.
They've grown up playing against each other since they were kids. They have been immersed in the sport due to their father's long history of playing and coaching tennis.
Just don't ask who is better.
"I play No. 3 and have more wins," Reed, a freshman, said
"I play No. 5 and have just as many wins if not more," Lane, a junior, quickly rebutted.
While tennis is a sport the three of them do together, Reed and Lane do not specialize in it.
Lane is a contributor for the Mohawks' cross country and swim teams while Reed plays football and wrestles.
"They're all pretty active," Patrick said. "Our household, when fall season starts, we shut (tennis) down for a few months. Once February hits, we start cranking it back up again. They do a good job balancing it."
For the two brothers separated by two years, competition is palpable. From grades to video games, each one is trying to best the other.
Those sibling battles still continue to this day.
"Anywhere we go, it can get competitive. Any little event," Reed said. "In the end, we're just brothers."
It has also unleashed a profound amount of respect for each other.
"It's kicked in a lot more," Reed said. "He respects me when I play and I respect him when he plays."
Patrick had heard stories from others about the challenges of coaching their children. He didn't really think it would be all that difficult.
Until he started to experience it, balancing the fine line of being a coach and a father.
"Everybody knows how to push those buttons at home, you got to remember you're coach, you're player," Patrick said. "As a parent, you want the best for your kids, you want them to win. You're a little harder on your own kids when you don't see that, so I have to take the foot off the gas a little bit."
Playing in high school and collegiate tennis has allowed Patrick to give lessons not only to his children, but the rest of the team.
Lane and Reed appreciate that.
"We can grow more as players and as a family," Lane said.
An early head start paved the path for Reed to enter into the lineup from jump street.
All the middle schoolers are able to practice with the varsity team. It allowed Reed to get a glimpse on what the atmosphere is like.
"With that competition with the older guys, it helped me understand there's a lot of good players out there," he said, "and I can be as good as they are as long as I train hard enough."
Reed is 8-2 at No. 3 singles and a couple weeks ago, was bumped up to No. 1 singles at the Ankeny Invitational.
With usual No. 1 player James Matthews playing that tournament with his doubles partner Caden Rodning, it allowed Reed to step up for his first time as the top singles player.
"I have a lot of nervous energy going into those matches," Reed said. "I'm not too intimidated by those older players, but it can get to your head. I just try to focus on playing my game and not letting them push me around."
He went 2-1 for the tournament, winning in straight sets in his first two matches before dropping to Daniel Lu of Dowling Catholic without winning a game.
Scores aside, Patrick was really impressed with what his son accomplished.
"I was more impressed that he wasn't intimidated, he was able to keep rallies going," he said. "He's never going to tire."
Lane showed him the ropes prior to the start of the season and is immensely proud of what his younger brother has accomplished in a short time span.
"I just told him 'You got to think next point,'" Lane said. "He still has room to grow. I think a lot of him."
Lane played all over the lineup as a freshman two seasons ago. He played two matches at No. 3, No. 4 and No. 6 singles as well as six matches at No. 5. He posted a winning record at No. 3 only.
He's been consistently at No. 5 and No. 6 this season, posting a record of 7-1.
"How they deal with things like failure and he's done a good job not getting down on themselves," Patrick said.
Next spring will be the last year both Lane and Reed get to play together. There is no future plan to pair them up as a doubles tandem, as each play well with their current partners.
Still, it's something that intrigues them.
"That's always a possibility if we need to split up," Lane said.
Reed's role will be flipped in two years when he'll be the older brother and Trenton Kruger, currently in seventh grade, will be a freshman.
Lane and Reed admit Trenton has a chance to be better.
"He knows that one day he can be as good as we are," Reed said.
The experience of playing together is something the two brothers get to enjoy as this season winds down and the 2022 season takes place.
"It grows our connections as brothers and as teammates," Lane said. "From time to time, he can get on my nerve then we can go out and let it out on another team."
Yet, Patrick won't get the opportunity to coach all three of his sons at the same time. Is he glad that doesn't need to happen?
"Yes," he said quickly while laughing.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.