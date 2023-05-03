The Mason City boys’ tennis team has been on a tear this season. The Riverhawks are 10-0, and they’re not slowing down.

Mason City clinched an Iowa Alliance Conference title on its home courts Tuesday night, beating now-10-2 Marshalltown, 6-5.

“It was nice," Mason City head coach Pat Kruger said of his team's title-winning effort. "That was one of our big team goals that we had. We always want to win our conference. We always want to win our substate and district and qualify guys for state and whatnot. It’s been a long time since we’ve done that.”

Marshalltown pushed Mason City harder than any other team has in a dual meet this season. The Riverhawks won each of their first nine duals of the year by three team points or more.

Outside of its matchup with Marshalltown, Mason City has been legitimately tested on one other occasion in 2023. The Riverhawks placed second in the Ankeny High School Invitational on April 21, besting the likes of Ankeny Centennial and West Des Moines Valley. The Riverhawks finished four team points behind first-place Dowling Catholic in the event.

The Riverhawks came into their matchup with the Bobcats ranked ninth in the Iowa High School Boys Tennis Coaches Poll. Marshalltown was rated sixth in the state before it played Mason City.

The experience Mason City gained playing a skilled team like Marshalltown may prove invaluable when the postseason begins next week.

“If we weren’t challenged, we’re not going to be prepared for state,” Mason City junior Sander Tompkins said. “We’ve got to be prepared for state, so it’s good to be challenged.”

The Riverhawks took a 4-2 lead on the Bobcats in singles Tuesday, as Tompkins, Justin Yarahmadi, Seth VandenBerg and Rylan Kuhn all picked up wins. The Bobcats, however, made a charge at the Riverhawks in doubles. Marshalltown claimed three of five doubles bouts, including two three-set matches.

Reed Kruger and Yarahmadi helped seal a win for Mason City, downing Gavin Jablonski and Nile Christensen in doubles, 6-3, 4-6 and 1-0 (10-5).

“It was a very tough match,” Tompkins said. “It came down to the wire. There were a couple close three-set matches that, if we didn’t win them, (the meet) would’ve ended out a different way. So, I’m just glad we could pull it through.”

Mason City is currently the only undefeated team in the IAC. Had the Bobcats defeated the Riverhawks Tuesday, both teams would’ve had one loss on their respective resumes. With a head-to-head win over Mason City and one nonconference loss on its ledger, Marshalltown would’ve claimed a league title.

Instead, Mason City handed another loss to Marshalltown. Now, the Bobcats can’t win the IAC because they only have one game left on their regular season schedule. Mason City also has just one contest standing between it and the postseason.

The Riverhawks will play the Des Moines Hoover Huskies on the road for their regular season finale, and the Bobcats are slated to take on Des Moines North. Both contests will be held Thursday at 4 p.m.

Even if the Riverhawks lose and the Bobcats win on Thursday, Mason City will still have control of the IAC. The Riverhawks' head-to-head win over the Bobcats would serve as a tiebreaker if both teams have the same conference record at the end of the regular season.

Pat Kruger said pundits and other high school tennis fans may knock his team because they believe the Riverhawks have faced weak competition this year. Mason City’s head coach, however, believes his group has a hidden advantage over many squads in Iowa.

Because North Iowa has a more inclement spring season than southern and central parts of the Hawkeye State do, the Riverhawks are used to playing in windy, wet and cold conditions. Kruger said his outfit knows how to play when the sun isn’t shining — unlike other teams across the state.

“Our motto is, ‘Anytime, anywhere, any conditions,’” Pat Kruger said. “We know it’s windy up north here. We look at it as an advantage. A lot of teams come up here, and it’s windy, and you can tell right away they’re going to melt. You know they’re not going to handle it well. Our guys start smirking — they know they practice in it all the time. They know it’s a huge advantage to be able to play in those conditions.”

The Riverhawks made their goals for the remainder of the season clear after their matchup with the Bobcats. Both Pat Kruger and Tompkins said they want their team to qualify for state at the end of the year. Tompkins and Pat Kruger however, acknowledged that their Riverhawks still have work to do before they make a postseason run.

“Well, we’ve got to keep improving,” Kruger said. “Kids gotta keep their focus, you know, take practice seriously. Then, the other thing we need to do is, we need to keep winning. So, we host round one and round two of substate on May 12. We’ve got the first-round bye because we’re the first seed.”