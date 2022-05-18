Gerhardt, Loge overcome "awkward" initial pairing to achieve state tourney berth

Despite being separated by just a year, Jaxson Gerhardt and Ben Loge neve considered each other as close friends. Even acquaintances would be classified as a reach.

An occasional greeting when they walked by each other in the hallway would suffice as a conversation.

"We don't really see each other in school," Gerhardt said.

They were interested in the sport of tennis and by the spring of 2021, they all of a sudden were doubles partners.

Why?

"They were my top-two," Clear Lake head coach Rich Peters said. "They probably had the most experience of anybody."

And the feeling both Loge and Gerhardt were having during the first year playing together?

"It was pretty awkward," Loge said. "We were just testing the waters to come back this year and kick some butt."

Those feelings have evaporated and now the Lions top doubles tandem will be preparing for their final tournament together on the biggest stage either has ever been on.

Loge and Gerhardt finished second a couple weeks ago at the Class 1A individual tournament at Decorah that was enough to claim their spot at the state tournament in Cedar Rapids next week.

"We really got it figured out this year," Gerhardt said. "There was a lot of emotions."

When Gerhardt was a freshman, he was on Clear Lake's JV team. Loge had his freshman season wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So they were fresh into the varsity lineup the following spring.

For two guys that never hit a single ball at the highest level of prep tennis, Peters thrusted them onto the court.

"It was a learning curve for both of them," Peters noted. "Towards the end of the year, they started clicking a bit more."

Gerhardt and Loge took it in stride, but they had to quickly figure out how they would play off each other in doubles.

It wasn't a walk in the park.

"He's power, I'm speed," Loge said. "Put those together and you got a good team."

No aspect of doubles is more crucial than communication. In order to have success, both of them knew right away they needed to talk more and figure out what makes each other tick.

From never saying more than five words to one another to having to constantly talk on the court, it is a night and day difference for Gerhardt's and Loge's relationship.

"I felt we would really excel this season," Gerhardt said.

When they entered this spring, it didn't start on the right foot.

Gerhardt had to miss some time, so Loge was playing with a new partner. Once Gerhardt came back towards the middle of the season, they fit like a glove.

"Their first match, they won fairly easily," Peters said. "That helped with the confidence level."

There was a slight pause in Peters' thinking of what his district lineup would look like.

Gerhardt was the runner-up in singles at the first ever North Central Conference meet and Loge teamed with Justin Kerr to triumph in the doubles bracket.

Still, it was too enticing for Peters not to put his top two players together for doubles.

"Once districts came out, I was pretty confident in those two," he noted. "I knew Decorah's guys were very good at singles."

Gerhardt and Loge cruised in straight sets for their first win, but got a stiff test un the quarterfinals from Western Dubuque's tandem of Blake Wickham and Carson Shulte.

The Bobcats pair won the first set. There was no panic for Clear Lake.

"It was really windy, really hot," Gerhardt said. "We knew we had to come back and get that second set. We need to step it up, be more consistent and just have fun."

Gerhardt and Loge responded to win the final two sets 6-1, 6-4 that put them on the path to win the semifinals in straight sets and punctuate their season with a state tourney berth.

They will face a champion from another 1A district in the first round of state. Those two have the ambition to get to the second day and vie for a top-eight finish to leave with a medal.

To them, it is hard to believe the trajectory they made as teammates and now friends. Admittedly, they'll be relishing the chance to play at least two more matches together.

"You just got to be ready," Loge said. "It is nice to finally get us back there."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

