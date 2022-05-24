Gerhardt, Loge go 0-2 in first career state tournament appearance

WATERLOO – The stay at Byrnes Park for Clear Lake's doubles tandem of Jaxson Gerhardt and Ben Loge was short-lived.

In their first ever Class 1A state tournament appearance, Gerhardt and Loge went winless in two matches as they fell in the first round and first round consolations by straight set decisions on Tuesday in Waterloo.

It ended a season in which Gerhardt, a senior, and Loge, a junior, went through much of the regular season unscathed as a pair. They teamed at the 1A district tournament in Decorah and won three matches to finish runner-up.

Winning at the state tournament was a much more difficult task.

Ballard's Colby Calvert and Caden Miller, the champions out of district seven, broke Gerhardt and Loge's serve at least one in both sets to snare a 6-2, 6-3 decision in the opening round.

That setback sent Clear Lake's duo to the consolation side of the bracket where Fairfield's tandem of Garrett Flanagan and Jace Hannes awaited. It pitted a pair of district runner-ups for the right to advance.

It was a back and forth first set where neither side gave much separation. Flanagan and Hannes went up 6-5 and then avoided a tiebreak to punctuate a 7-5 first set triumph.

They were then on cruise control in the second set and proceeded to end Gerhardt and Loge's season with a 6-1 decision to finish off the straight set win.

Loge is a junior and is expected to be a core piece back for Clear Lake next season. He won't be alone in terms of players returning for head coach Rich Peters.

Justin Kerr, Cabot Neuberger, Jack Crane and Carter Markwardt all played singles matches at Nos. 3-6 singles and Kerr teamed with Loge to win the first ever North Central Conference doubles championship this season.

Fellow juniors Branden Kuhlmeier and Trey Olthoff could also mark a return for Clear Lake next season to give Peters plenty of options and depth for his lineup spots.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

