Area roundup: Trevor White medals to lead Charles City boys golf

On a night where it seemed every other area event was canceled due to the cold weather, Charles City junior Trevor White pushed through and delivered one of the his best performances of the year at Cresco.

White shot a season-low score of 38 to medal and lead the Comets against Crestwood on Monday night. However, Charles City dropped the dual meet, 190-193 to the Cadets.

The next best Charles City golfer was junior Jaxson Daniels, whose score of 51 was good for to tie for fifth in the meet. The Comets will tee it up next on Tuesday at Oelwein.

Girls tennis

Decorah 9, Osage 0: The Osage girls tennis team traveled to Decorah on Monday night, but couldn't get things going against the talented Vikings. Decorah rolled through the Green Devils, 9-0, to earn the win.

There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound.

Osage will play next Tuesday at Dike-New Hartford.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.