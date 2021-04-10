 Skip to main content
Area Roundup: Mason City boys tennis falters against Marshalltown
PREP ROUNDUP

Area Roundup: Mason City boys tennis falters against Marshalltown

The Mohawks dropped an 8-3 decision to the Bobcats Friday night on their home court. It was the Nos. 5 and 6 singles players that found success for Mason City.

Junior Lane Kruger rallied from a first set loss to triumph over Drake Davis 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 1-0 (10-8) at No. 5 singles while junior Zach Mulholland cruised 6-3, 6-3 at No. 6 singles over Nile Christensen.

Kruger's match was one of three three-set matches the Mohawks had, taking two of them.

At No. 2 doubles, freshman tandem of Reed Kruger and Justin Yaramahdi overcame a setback in the opening set to claim a 5-7, 6-4, 1-0 (10-5) over Marshalltown's duo of Davis and Nicolas Price.

The Mohawks' No. 1 player James Matthews couldn't ride the momentum of winning the first set and fell to Kevin Strand 6-3, 4-6, 0-1 (3-10).

Mason City's dual against Newton, as part of the triangular, had no results posted.

Girls soccer

Clear Lake falls victim to penalty kicks again

The Lions, after losing a heart-breaker to rival Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Thursday night, felt the sting of another shootout defeat, this time a 3-2 decision at the hands of Aplington-Parkersburg at Lions Field

Clear Lake scored goals in the first and second halves to head to overtime tied at 2, but neither side was able to find the back of the net in the extra 20 minutes.

The Falcons snared the win in PK's. No Clear Lake stats were posted following its second straight loss to open the season.

Boys golf

Cardinals second in home triangular 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's low four tallied a team total of 192 strokes, 10 behind winner Belmond-Klemme at the Garner Golf and Country Club. Forest City finished third with 201 strokes.

Cardinal junior Sam Wood paced them with a 9-hole score of 39. Braden Renner carded a 47 while senior Eric Heitland (51) and freshman Braxton Moretz (55) rounded out their team effort.

No stats or medalist honors were posted online.

Eagles third in North Iowa triangular

West Hancock put together a team score of 213 strokes in its season-opening meet against North Iowa and North Union at the Gruis Rec Area.

No results were published online for the Eagles. 

Girls golf

Cardinals edge Indians in dual

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura used its low four all under 60 to defeat Forest City 222-307 Friday night at Garner Golf and Country Club.

It marks the second straight dual win for GHV. The team score is two shots lower than it collected in its season-opener against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

Senior Kelsey Watson fired a 53 that was closely followed by freshman Kenedee Frayne's 54. Two juniors – Jailyn Krein and Rylee Frayne – carded a 57 and 58, respectively.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95. 

