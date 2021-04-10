Area Roundup: Mason City boys tennis falters against Marshalltown

The Mohawks dropped an 8-3 decision to the Bobcats Friday night on their home court. It was the Nos. 5 and 6 singles players that found success for Mason City.

Junior Lane Kruger rallied from a first set loss to triumph over Drake Davis 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 1-0 (10-8) at No. 5 singles while junior Zach Mulholland cruised 6-3, 6-3 at No. 6 singles over Nile Christensen.

Kruger's match was one of three three-set matches the Mohawks had, taking two of them.

At No. 2 doubles, freshman tandem of Reed Kruger and Justin Yaramahdi overcame a setback in the opening set to claim a 5-7, 6-4, 1-0 (10-5) over Marshalltown's duo of Davis and Nicolas Price.

The Mohawks' No. 1 player James Matthews couldn't ride the momentum of winning the first set and fell to Kevin Strand 6-3, 4-6, 0-1 (3-10).

Mason City's dual against Newton, as part of the triangular, had no results posted.

Girls soccer

Clear Lake falls victim to penalty kicks again

The Lions, after losing a heart-breaker to rival Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Thursday night, felt the sting of another shootout defeat, this time a 3-2 decision at the hands of Aplington-Parkersburg at Lions Field