Tate Hagen named IFCA Class A Football Player of the Year

For Tate Hagen, the accolades just keep on coming.

On Tuesday, West Hancock Community Schools announced that Hagen has been named the Class A football Player of the Year for 2019 by the Iowa Football Coaches Association (IFCA).

Hagen finished as the state's leading rusher in 2019 – gaining 2,352 yards along with 32 touchdowns – as West Hancock won the program's first state championship since 1996.

Hagen rushed for 230 yards in West Hancock's 21-17 victory over Grundy Center in the Class A state title game.

"It's pretty special," West Hancock football and wrestling head coach Mark Sanger said. "It didn't just happen. He's put a lot of time, a lot of work, and a lot of effort into the accolades he's earned. If you watch our football season, I think it was pretty obvious who our go-to guy was come crunch-time."

Hagen also finished as a state championship wrestler, winning the Class 1A 195-pound state title with a 7-4 decision over Lisbon junior Cole Clark in the state finals.

"It's been a pretty special senior year," Sanger said. "I'm not sure it could go much better for him."

