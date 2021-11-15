Times drop again for Mason City girls at state swimming meet

The Mason City girls swimming team has been performing at its best lately.

Nearly every swimmer for the Mohawks at the state swimming meet held on Friday and Saturday at Marshalltown dropped time during their respective events, which was something head coach Steve Hugo was proud of.

"We were excited about that," Hugo said. "There was some disappointment that we didn't make it into the scoring rounds, but I'm pleased with what we did. Cutting time at the state meet is pretty tough to do if you've rested completely just to get there."

The Mohawks ended up scoring 10 points between two events, which was good for a 28th place finish out of 32 teams.

The big scorer for Mason City was its 200-yard medley relay team on Saturday. The team of senior Kate Edgerton, junior Taylor Halverson and sophomores Aspen Cole and Grace Hehr placed 13th in a time of 1 minute, 52.42 seconds, which scored eight points for the Mohawks.

"We were a little bit slower, but surprisingly more teams went slower," Hugo said. "We moved up one spot, so we scored points in that."

The only other points that were scored were by junior Rosa Monarch. She started off Mason City's state meet by placing 15th in diving on Friday.

Monarch, who was seeded 19th, managed to break into the top 16 of the leader board with her score of 401.75 points. With her two points contributed to the team score, Monarch is the first Mason City diver since 1999 to record points for the Mohawks.

"She got points, and the swimmers were there," Hugo said. "They came to watch as much diving as they could before they had to head out and get a light lunch before the preliminaries. They were real excited that Rosa got points on the board for the swimming and diving team to start things off."

After Monarch and the divers finished up on Friday, all of the individual race prelims got underway. No Mason City swimmer made it past the preliminary races, but almost all cut times from the regional meet.

Cole cut time in the 200-yard IM (18th, 2:12.44) and the 100-yard breaststroke (23rd, 1:08.41). Hehr cut time in both the 500-yard freestyle (24th, 5:24.20) and the 100-yard backstroke (21st, 1:00.26).

Halverson cut time in the 100-yard breaststroke (24th, 1:09.45), while freshman Lauryn Halverson swam her second-fastest time of the season in the same event (1:13.09) to place 32nd.

After the 200-yard medley relay, Mason City's two other relay teams improved placements in the state meet from where they were originally seeded.

Seeded 29th, the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Edgerton, Taylor Halverson, and juniors Marie Manternach and Jenna Braun swam a 1:43.72 to move up to 23rd.

Rounding out the meet, the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Hehr, Manternach, Braun and Cole just missed out on a point, placing 17th with a time of 3:43.68.

Hugo was proud of his team's growth this season, and encouraged about the future of the program. The Mohawks only say goodbye to one senior (Edgerton) that qualified for state this season.

He hopes to see more swimmers this offseason take part in summer training and the Mason City youth swimming program.

"That's exciting as well," Hugo said. "They saw how close they were in some of the relays, at regionals and in some of the individual events. I hope that inspires them."

