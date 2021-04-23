Ryan Korthals signs to swim at D-I University of Nebraska-Omaha

Ryan Korthals always knew he wanted to swim at the next level.

The Forest City prep, and Mason City senior swimmer, went on visits to 10 different schools in the fall before narrowing down his list. But it was a last minute phone call from University of Nebraska-Omaha (UNO) head coach Todd Samland that ultimately won him over.

Korthals announced his commitment to swim for the Division I Mavericks a couple weeks ago and signed his letter of intent on Friday morning.

“Going through the decision process, it was trying to find a good mix between a good major that I’d enjoy and be interested in, and a great team with a great coaching staff that I could get behind,” Korthals said. “I just felt like they had the best mix of both worlds.”

A three-sport athlete at Forest City, Korthals chose to swim as a preferred-walk on at UNO over Truman State and William Jewell. He will major in Kinesiology – a well-established field of study at the university.

But maybe the biggest reason why Korthals chose to swim for the Mavs over others is the opportunity to grow the program and develop a solid culture there. The men’s swimming program will be brand new to the university next year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}