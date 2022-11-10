Riverhawks in 10 events at state swim and dive, aiming for hardware

It has been a breakout season for Mason City's girls swim and dive team.

The Riverhawks lost just one dual all season, to eventual Iowa Alliance Conference champion Ames. They rallied in a couple duals to remain with one setback.

They were runner-up at the conference meet and third at the regional meet in Fort Dodge.

"As a whole team, we are near the best in about 10 years," Mason City head coach Steve Hugo said. "I've given the girls ownership of the team and they have taken it to their limit."

Now, Mason City takes aim at the state swim and dive meet in Marshalltown this weekend. Diving finals are at 5 p.m. on Friday while swimming preliminaries start on Friday morning.

Finals for swim events is at noon on Saturday.

"We got opportunities to score points," Hugo said. "Everybody loves to get their best times. It ois not like people like to show up to the state meet and say 'Hey I made it.'

"These girls like to show up with something left (to prove)."

Aspen Cole, Taylor Halverson, Grace Hehr and Jenna Braun will have a full schedule at the Marshalltown YMCA with four events. That quartet makes up the ninth-seeded 200-yard medley relay.

They swam a season-best of 1 minute, 50.60 seconds last week and will be in Lane 4 of the third heat.

"They've been eye-balling that school record," Hugo said. "We've got all the components. They've got to hit it perfectly."

Cole is seeded 11th in her main event, the 100 breaststroke. If she swims to her seed, she'll be in the finals. If she exceeds her seed by three places, she'll be in the fast heat of the finals.

Her fastest time this fall sits at 1:07.10, yet Hugo thinks the best is yet to come for the senior.

"She's had a lot of up and down movement, so I've given her some tips to move forward," Hugo said. "If she applies that to the meet, her times ought to be quicker. They looked great in practice this week."

Halverson and her younger sister Lauryn Halverson also will be in the 100 breaststroke. By way of the seeds, the other swimmers with outside shots at the finals are Hehr in the 100 backstroke (17th) and Braun in the 50 freestyle (20th).

The 400 freestyle relay is seeded 13th.

Meanwhile, Rosa Monarch is the Riverhawks highest seed in the diving competition. Her 11-dive score at the regional meet was 471.20, eighth best amongst all divers.

"Rosa, I believe will be throwing the same dives she did at the regional meet," Hugo said. "It is a matter of which one can I get .5 better on. She has to aim for those middle three judges to give her the highest score possible."

The last time Mason City had a state medalist diver was 1987. And the last time they had multiple state medalists for the weekend was 2012.

Can this year have both happen?

Hugo isn't worried about that.

"I am looking for the girls to get in their own heads and swim their best races they have all season," he said. "Whether they medal or not."