Riverhawks girls swimming stave off Railsplitters, move to 4-1 in duals

Over the last few years, Steve Hugo has sent several swimmers and divers to the girls state meet. Individually, Mason City has always been strong.

In duals, that strength hasn't really transpired. Until this fall.

With most of the top end talent returning, coupled with increased depth, the Riverhawks are off to one of their best starts to the year as they fended off Des Moines Lincoln 55-47 at John Adams Middle School on Tuesday night.

"Our Nos. 2 and 3 swimmers are moving up, so we're getting points from them," Hugo said. "Things are really happening."

Around four swimmers moved up the all-time list as Mason City is now 4-1 in duals. It gave the Railsplitters their first dual loss of the season. Its performance in the relays were a beneficiary.

The Riverhawks won two of the three and the 400 freestyle relay quartet of Aspen Cole, Taylor Halverson, Lauryn Halverson and Marie Manternach set a new season-best time of 3 minutes, 53.60 seconds to cap the dual.

"We're right in the middle of hard work," Hugo said. "They might score points (at state)."

Cole had a freestyle day as she won the 200 and 500-yard races. It is a stroke she says is her second best behind the breaststroke. Rather than specializing, she relishes being an all-around swimmer.

And as someone who mainly has the 200 individual medley on her usual list of events, she enjoys that aspect.

"It is always good to work on it, especially for that 400 relay," Cole said. "Whenever I get to do the 400 free relay all out, it helps for bigger meets. I'll always take just doing freestyle as a way to get better."

Cole believes the overall mentality of Mason City has fueled its season to accumulate four dual wins. It didn't nab its fourth win of a dual until early October last season.

"We have such a good team environment, it is the family aspect," Cole said. "Just cheering on everybody, no matter what."

Taylor Halverson had two victories in the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle. Grace Hehr claimed the win in the 100 butterfly and joined Jenna Braun, Kayla Eide and Lauryn Halverson to win the 200 freestyle.

Rosa Monarch scored 249.35 points in six dives, a new high score for six dives. All three judges gave her at least an eight on her back dive straight. Two of the six had a technical difficulty of at least two.

"She is diving solid, not much splash," Hugo said. "She's improved her dive menu from when she was a sophomore. She's real tough mentally. She's really jacked up."

Greta Lewerke finished second with 174.60 points, also a new season-best for six dives. Marie Manternach recorded two runner-up finishes in the 50 free and the 100 back.