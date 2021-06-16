Mohawk swimmer takes down world record holder

There was an upset of sorts recently at the USA Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha, Nebraska.
Ryan Korthals, a recent alum of the Mason City Mohawk swim team took down world 100 backstroke record holder Ryan Murphy on Monday afternoon.
According to an account by Mohawk swimming coach Steve Hugo, the swimmers were even at the halfway point, but Korthals’ overall strategy gave him the win in front of several thousand fans in the CHI Health Center Omaha.
Before you start planning a send-off party for Korthals to the Tokyo Olympics, Hugo wanted everyone to know that the contest was which of the two could name the most fruits in 30 seconds.
Each contestant was taped separately during the meet and each was telecast on the massive Jumbotron over the pool between races in the evening finals.
According to the account sent by Hugo, Korthals’ strategy appeared to be naming as many berries as possible, then moving to melon varieties, citrus fruits then other tree fruits, hitting a total of 16.
Record holder Murphy topped out at 11, admitting he first named fruits he uses in his nutritious smoothies, but stumbled with 10 seconds remaining giving Korthals the win over the 2016 gold medalist.
"After the Monday finals, I ran into Korthals outside the event center and as we stood talking, dozens of exited spectators shouted congratulations to him, most memorably was “way to go fruit boy.'”
Korthals, who attended Forest City High School but swam for the Mohawks, has committed to swim at the University Nebraska-Omaha this fall and was life-guarding at the Olympic swimming trials when approached by the event broadcaster to take part in the fun contest to entertain the fans and athletes between events.
A three-sport athlete at Forest City, Korthals chose to swim as a preferred-walk on at UNO over Truman State and William Jewell. He will major in Kinesiology – a well-established field of study at the university.
In his time swimming for the Mohawks, Korthals was one of the top swimmers on the team. This winter, he won the conference title in the 100-yard breaststroke in a time of 1 minute, 3.47 seconds. He also competed in multiple events at the state meet in both his junior and senior seasons.