Mohawk swimmer takes down world record holder

There was an upset of sorts recently at the USA Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha, Nebraska.

Ryan Korthals, a recent alum of the Mason City Mohawk swim team took down world 100 backstroke record holder Ryan Murphy on Monday afternoon.

According to an account by Mohawk swimming coach Steve Hugo, the swimmers were even at the halfway point, but Korthals’ overall strategy gave him the win in front of several thousand fans in the CHI Health Center Omaha.

Before you start planning a send-off party for Korthals to the Tokyo Olympics, Hugo wanted everyone to know that the contest was which of the two could name the most fruits in 30 seconds.

Each contestant was taped separately during the meet and each was telecast on the massive Jumbotron over the pool between races in the evening finals.

According to the account sent by Hugo, Korthals’ strategy appeared to be naming as many berries as possible, then moving to melon varieties, citrus fruits then other tree fruits, hitting a total of 16.

Record holder Murphy topped out at 11, admitting he first named fruits he uses in his nutritious smoothies, but stumbled with 10 seconds remaining giving Korthals the win over the 2016 gold medalist.