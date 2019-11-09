MARSHALLTOWN | The Mason City girls' swim team ended its season on a good note on Saturday, as the team placed all three relay events in the top 25 at the state swim meet.
The 200 medley relay team finished 21st overall with a time of 1:53.68.
The 200 Free Relay, comprised of twin sisters Paige and Madison Braun, as well as younger sister Jenna Braun, placed 22nd in the state with a time of 1:42.46.
With three sisters all competing in the same event, head coach Marty Van Ausdall has enjoyed the team's family atmosphere this season.
"The sisters all get along really well," Van Ausdall said. "They’re a great group, all of them."
In the 400 Free Relay, the Mohawks swam a time of 3:46.40, placing 20th overall.
On the individual side, Madison Braun competed in the 100 breaststroke, and finished 13th, with a time of 1:09.62.
For Van Ausdall, his first season as head coach ended on a note he could feel satisfied with.
"I feel really grateful being given the opportunity to take over, try to take over the torch, and get as many girls to state as we did," Van Ausdall said. "I think I did that. The girls are all really happy, and are all really upbeat. I think I did my job."
According to Van Ausdall, one of the biggest motivators this season for the Mohawks was a list of the program's historical top performers, posted on the wall of the pool by former head coach Steve Hugo.
"The girls really try to get on that list and this year, we have all new paper for all 11 events," Van Ausdall said. "We had girls move up in time. They did a great job, and they’re just really happy."
