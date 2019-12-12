The Mason City boys swimming team has a lot of positives in the early part of the season, but one of the shortcomings for the Mohawks is some inexperience at the varsity level.
For a team trying to learn about life at the varsity level, an opening dual meet schedule of Ames and West Des Moines Dowling was tough enough.
On Thursday, the Mohawks took to the pool for the third time and entertained a team that might be the best yet in Waukee.
While Waukee may have handily won the team score by a count of 74-20, the result did not reflect a lack of effort on the part of the Mohawks.
“The work was there,” Mason City coach Steve Hugo said. “But it was a little hit and miss. We need to relax and let the body do the work.”
August Davison came up with Mason City’s lone victory on the night with a time of 23.23 in the 50 freestyle, although Davison later produced a time of 22.83 over the same length in his leg of the 200 freestyle relay.
Trevor Torkelson and Sawyer Berg came up with personal best times and second-place finishes in the 200 and 500 freestyle, respectively.
Tokelson finished the 200 in 2:02.35 while Berg went 5:47.10 in the 500.
The Mohawk quartet of Torkelson, Davison, Ryan Korthals and David Johnson finished the 200 freestyle relay in a solid time of 1:34.81, which was also good for a second-place finish.
The Mohawks finished the meet with 14 personal-best times at the varsity level.
“Our 200 free relay is shaping up,” Hugo said. “We are going to have some choices to make.”
The meet marks a difficult stretch for Mason City with four meets over a nine-day span heading into winter break.
The Mohawks return to the pool on Saturday when it travels to the Cedar Falls Invitational.
