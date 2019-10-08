It has been a peculiar meet season for the Mason City girls swimming team.
The Mohawks hosted just their second dual meet of the season on Tuesday, but it was also a Senior Night that marked their final home appearance.
Mason City made the most of its evening as Mohawk swimmers won all three relays and 6-of-8 individual events in a 68-25 win over Southeast Polk.
“It seems like we were on the road a lot,” Mason City coach Marten Van Ausdall said. “The girls never complained. They just took it in stride.”
A pair of seniors, sisters Paige and Madison Braun, figured heavily in the scoring on a night that saw 18 personal records.
The Brauns teamed with Nia Litterer and Taylor Halverson to win the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:58.76.
Jenna Braun, a freshman, joined her senior sisters and Kate Edgerton for a win in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:48.05, and Jenna Braun, Paige Braun, Litterer and Edgerton claimed the 400 freestyle relay by more than 18 seconds with their time 3:58.79.
Madison Braun won two individual events – the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke, Paige Braun won the 50 freestyle and Jenna Braun took the 200 freestyle.
Litterer and Halverson also won individual events as they took the 100 butterfly and the 500 freestyle, respectively.
The Mohawks also landed six second-place finishes, including two by Amanda Schuessler.
Mason City travels to Fort Dodge on Tuesday for the final dual meet on its schedule before opening the tournament portion of the schedule with the conference tournament at Marshalltown on Oct. 24.
