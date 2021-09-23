Mason City swimmers continue to move up prominent all-time list

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sophomore Grace Hehr and junior Taylor Halverson have also seen their names go up on the list in the same 100-yard butterfly event. Halverson is currently 22nd (1:04.91) and Hehr is 34th (1:06.67).

"The end goal is to try and get as high as I possibly can," Hehr said. "It's just really cool to see my name up there and see how much I improve."

Hehr also sits just outside the top 30 in the 200-yard individual medley (2:23.41).

After just joining the team last season, junior Rosa Monarch is already one of the best divers in the history of the Mohawk girls swimming team. Her recent personal-best of 240.85 points at West Des Moines, Valley put her fourth all-time.

"I always want to push myself to be the best that I can be," Monarch said. "Now the numbers, last year they looked completely unattainable, but just improving a couple of points every time is starting to add up."

Although improving on the all-time list is motivating enough, the girls have higher goals for this season. All of them want to score points down at the state meet at the end of the year.

Hugo also hopes to send relay teams to the state meet. Last season, none of his relay teams scored points at the meet, which he hopes will change.