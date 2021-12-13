Mason City hoping to just keep swimming

"Just keep swimming, just keep swimming, just keep swimming."

Yes, that was the motto of the character Dory from the film "Finding Nemo." However, it's also what the Mason City boys swimming team is planning to do the rest of this season. With any luck, they'll swim their way right into unexpected territory: the state qualifiers.

The Mason City swim team is growing. They have a lot of youth and even head coach Steve Hugo acknowledges that they have a long way to go to get where they want. That being said, they have every intention of swimming their way to exactly where they want to be.

So far, Mason City has participated in two meets this season. The first meet was a dual that went their way with a 131-24 win over Des Moines Hoover. The second meet, on the other hand, didn't go quite as well. The Men's Marcussen in Cedar Falls last Saturday saw Mason City place fifth out of seven teams. Again, Hugo knows there's a lot of room to grow, but Mason City is most certainly getting there.

"We were a little bit lucky (Friday) that school got called off," he said. "We got one day of rest for this meet (Saturday). We're hitting quite a few best times for the season and we're working on getting our fitness base down. We don' have a dynamite team so we're doing hard work, we're just starting at a different level than a lot of other teams are. We're hitting some good times and the guys seem to be excited about making their times faster."

Distance swimming has been the strength of the team in the early portion of the year. Anders Brookmeyer was singled out by Hugo as an impressive swimmer in the 200 yard freestyle and the 500 yard freestyle. The freshman swam 2:08.99 in the 200 freestyle on Saturday and 5:52.25 in the 500 freestyle. Both of those times were good enough for 14th place in each event.

"Joey Hovinga and Logan McDonough last year were a couple of our top distance guys," said Hugo. "They're still coming off cross country, though, so they need to get their swimming arms back."

As Hugo mentioned, the team isn't "dynamite" this year. No Mason City swimmer placed in the top ten in any individual event this past weekend and the highest individual placement for anyone was 13th. Hugo was brief when discussing what he thinks Mason City needs the most work on.

"I like to ask the guys to count their strokes every time they do a lane," he said. "Keep your stroke count low and turnover high. Be efficient."

It's very, very early in the season. Mason City still has to head to Ames on Thursday for a dual before heading to the Decorah Invitational the next day at Luther College. There's still all of January to get through as well. All of that is to say that there's plenty of season left for Mason City to get better and get their times down, which Hugo said is the main goal every meet.

Who knows? Maybe by the time the postseason comes around, Mason City will have some swimmers ready to compete at a whole new level. Hugo, for what it's worth, isn't even thinking about that right now.

"I don't even have state qualifying in my picture," he said. "We're just trying to get as fast as we can get and then get our rest period at the end of the season before going to the conference meet. If state is there, though, boy, it'll be something."

For now, though, Mason City plans to just keep swimming. With any luck, they may just keep swimming to the state qualifiers. Boy, wouldn't that be something?

