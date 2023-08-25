MASON CITY — Gone are the days of Mason City's swim teams squeezing into John Adams Middle School.

The Riverhawk girls opened the high school's new natatorium on Thursday with a home matchup against Decorah, winning 102-81.

Excluding the result, the day was a cause for celebration after years of waiting for the new facility.

There were a few bumps too, with the start of the meet delayed 20 minutes due to technology issues. Overall, it was an astounding success.

"Boy oh boy, we have never experienced anything like this," Mason City coach Steve Hugo said. "It was fantastic. We are still working on a few little hiccups with how the whole system runs, but when we get that done, we are going to be having great meets."

Hugo knew that there might be a few troubles on Thursday after having the routine memorized at John Adams.

The new natatorium is 11 lanes wide and holds up to 470 spectators — a significant upgrade.

"This is my 39th year, so I am just in awe," Hugo said. "We had everything running on automatic over there; just show up and things happen. The coaching staff, athletic directors and secretary, the custodians that run the place, we are trying to figure it out like a new baby."

The excitement from the Riverhawks has been brewing since practice started three weeks ago. The team has been practicing twice a day for much of that period too. It's provided new energy to a team coming off a great 2022 season.

"This awesome facility helps because we are all just looking forward to going to practice more every day because we are like 'Oh, we get to swim in this huge pool now,'" senior Aspen Cole said. "It's just something to look forward to."

'New' pool record awards reigned down as the Riverhawks started the season with a win.

Cole, senior Grace Hehr, and sophomore Kayla Eide all won four events. So did freshman Mallory Cook, making her high school debut.

Hugo liked what he saw from the group on the opening day of the season.

"I'm under the feeling now if everyone is able to walk or ride the bus, we are doing alright," Hugo said. "No matter how you swim, it's supposed to be fun. I saw some excitement, some that wanted to be faster and some that really had the butterflies in their tummy. It was the full range of emotions."

Cole and Hehr headline a Mason City roster that has six freshmen. Those two, Eide and junior Lauryn Halverson all qualified for the state meet last season.

Positivity has been one of the big things for the Riverhawks so far. Cole, one of the leaders of the team, said that is one of the components that she has tried to bring.

"I'm always bringing a positive attitude and cheering others on. That has been our huge thing," she said. "We are making it a good environment. We always bring a positive attitude and push each other to be our best."

Hugo said that this team is quite a bit of fun. And with the freshman and a few swimming for the first time, he has spent a lot of time working with the team on new skills in practice.

While he does not know if his Riverhawks can follow up on last year's 16th-place performance at the state meet, he is just hoping they have fun and work hard to continue to impress on times.

"Now, I think everyone sees where they fit on the team and maybe where they are,' Hugo said. "The whole team needs to put in some work. I think we will keep getting better and better. We are going to face some more skilled teams than us in the future, but all we got to do is keep racing the best and soon we will be hanging with them."

