Winning a state championship is an accomplishment that players, coaches, and fans will remember for the rest of their lives.
Winning three consecutive state titles? That is an accomplishment worthy of some extra praise.
This September, the 1987, 1988 and 1989 state champion Mason City swim teams will all be inducted into the Mason City Athletic Hall of Fame.
The Mohawks were led by legendary head coach Steve Hugo, and anchored by state champion swimmer Jean Gordon. Gordon was the only swimmer on the team to win an individual state championship, as she won state titles in the 100 fly in 1989 and 1990. But her most treasured memories are the titles she won with her team.
Hugo had coached the team all the way from club swimming up until high school, so he was very familiar with the talent of his squad. Gordon gives much of the credit for the Mohawks’ dominant run to Hugo and his coaching style.
“When I started swimming at age 6 or 7, with swimming lessons, and the Mason City swim club, he early on planted a seed with us," Gordon said. "There is a group of you that have really improved. We must’ve been 9 or 10, but he told us 'Look ahead'. When we get into high school, we could do some really cool things.”
Hugo admits that he was tough on the girls, but his tough love approach seemed to work in turning them into elite competitors. The team practiced five mornings and five afternoons per week, along with an optional Sunday film practice. For Hugo, discipline and punctuality was key.
“I was trying to model my program off of this very successful California swimming team, Mission Viejo,” Hugo said. “There were some harsh things, although not really harsh. Practice started at eight o’clock, so I walked over at eight o’clock and locked the gate. If you’re late, you’d better be on time tomorrow. Of course, that didn’t go over too well.
“They’d say “we were stopped by a train’ and I’d tell them “Take a different route.’”
The team captured its first ever state title in 1987, as the Mohawks beat runner-up West Des Moines Valley 166.6-153 at the state meet. Though the team didn’t capture any individual titles that season, 13 different swimmers managed to score in the meet. Gordon placed fifth overall in the 100 butterfly, and seventh in the 200 individual medley.
In 1988, the Mohawks won yet another title with no individual champions. The team scored 211 ½ teams points, outpacing second place Northern University High by 64 ½ points. Every Mohawks participant managed to place high enough to receive team points.
In 1989, the team won its third straight state title, scoring 183 team points, 10 points ahead of Cedar Rapids. Gordon won the first of her two state titles in the 100 butterfly, also finishing third in the 200 freestyle. Though the team’s goal was to win four straight titles, it came in second place in 1990.
Those years were a special time for the girls on the team. As one of the top teams in the state, they got plenty of attention from swimming fans and the local media. Gordon says that the attention was a big confidence booster for the swimmers.
“When we were winning, we were on the front page of the paper, and that was just so encouraging growing up,” Gordon said. “We were very close as friends, and we all were pretty motivated. Our parents didn’t have to kick us out of bed in the morning. We were ready to go and wanted to win.”
