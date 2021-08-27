Mason City girls swimming ready for one final season at John Adams Middle School

For 51 years, the John Adams Middle School swimming pool has been the home of the Mason City girls swimming team.
With construction for the new fieldhouse and pool at Mason City slated for completion in the fall of 2022, this season will be the last for the Mohawks at at the middle school.
After 37 years at the helm of the program, Steve Hugo will miss the old pool. But he can't wait for the new one.
"(Looking at the) picture, we could host 10 to 12 teams with spectator seating for 450 people off the balcony. It is going to be like a giant cavern," Hugo said. "It is super exciting."
His swimmers share the same excitement. But before they can dive into the new pool, the Mohawks have one final season to compete at John Adams Middle School.
And Mason City has plenty to be excited about this fall.
The Mohawks return five different athletes who competed at the state meet last year. All of them were on display on Thursday night in the home meet against Decorah.
Mason City won six individual events and one relay race, but fell, 52-50, to the Vikings.
"It was nice to have spectators," Marie Manternach, a junior, said. "Freshman year we had spectators and then sophomore year we didn't. Especially with home meets it felt more like a practice and it was hard to get that meet mindset. This one it was really nice because everyone was cheering and it was loud."
One of those top returners is sophomore Aspen Cole, who scored points at the state meet in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200 individual medley (IM). Cole scored two wins on Thursday in the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard breaststroke.
One swimmer Hugo is excited about this season is sophomore Grace Hehr. She picked up two wins on Thursday in the 100-yard backstroke and 500-yard freestyle.
"Grace Hehr found out with good hard work, she had her second-best 500 time and best 100-yard backstroke," Hugo said. "She trained and she went and watched the Olympic trials. Found out what the top people did."
The Mohawks also return senior Kate Edgerton, junior Taylor Halverson, junior Rosa Monarch (diving), junior Jenna Braun and Manternach. All five of those swimmers experienced the state meet a season ago.
Despite all the talent, Hugo didn't mince words about how his team still has a long way to go.
"We've got to get more people on boat," Hugo said. "We've got some girls that are way behind where they were last year, because they didn't swim. They didn't do any training over the summer."
However, if his girls work hard, Hugo does have high hopes for his team. He hopes to get three relay teams down to state again this season. He also hopes those teams can score some points.
Above all, the Mohawks will try to enjoy one final season at John Adams Middle School.
"It's super special," Hehr said. "I'm really excited for the next pool, because we definitely need it. But this pool is kind of like a home to us. We're just trying to make the most of it."
The Mohawks will travel to Des Moines for their next meet against Roosevelt on Tuesday.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.