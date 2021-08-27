Mason City girls swimming ready for one final season at John Adams Middle School

For 51 years, the John Adams Middle School swimming pool has been the home of the Mason City girls swimming team.

With construction for the new fieldhouse and pool at Mason City slated for completion in the fall of 2022, this season will be the last for the Mohawks at at the middle school.

After 37 years at the helm of the program, Steve Hugo will miss the old pool. But he can't wait for the new one.

"(Looking at the) picture, we could host 10 to 12 teams with spectator seating for 450 people off the balcony. It is going to be like a giant cavern," Hugo said. "It is super exciting."

His swimmers share the same excitement. But before they can dive into the new pool, the Mohawks have one final season to compete at John Adams Middle School.

And Mason City has plenty to be excited about this fall.

The Mohawks return five different athletes who competed at the state meet last year. All of them were on display on Thursday night in the home meet against Decorah.

Mason City won six individual events and one relay race, but fell, 52-50, to the Vikings.