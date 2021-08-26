 Skip to main content
Mason City girls swimming drops home dual to Decorah
Mason City girls swimming drops home dual to Decorah

It came down to the final race to decide the winner between the Mason City girls swimming team and Decorah on Thursday night at John Adams Middle School.

Decorah was able to take a first and third place finish in the 400-yard freestyle medley, which was enough to give the Vikings a 52-50 team win.

Mason City girls swimming vs Decorah - Halverson

Mason City's Taylor Halverson competes in a relay against Decorah at a meet at John Adams pool on Thursday.

This isn't the first time that a meet has come down to the last race in Mason City, according to head coach Steve Hugo.

"We've had some meets here where you could not even talk to anybody it was so loud," Hugo said. "It's always fun."

The meet started with diving. Rosa Monarch was able to finish in second place with a final score of 220.35. She was just 2.05 points behind first place.

After diving, the Mohawks earned six individual event wins and one relay win.

Mason City girls swimming vs Decorah - Monarch

Diver Rosa Monarch lines up at the edge of the board at a meet against Decorah in Mason City on Thursday.

Grace Hehr was one of the standouts of the meet for the Mohawks. She won the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1 minute, 5.09 seconds. Hehr also won the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5:42.84.

"It was super fun. I was super nervous leading up to it, but then as soon as it started I just let go and did my thing," Hehr said.

Aspen Cole also recorded two event wins for Mason City. She earned a win in the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.71) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.99).

Other Mohawk individual wins included Jenna Braun in the 200-yard freestyle (2:18.98) and Taylor Halverson in the 200-yard IM (2:25.64).

Mason City girls swimming vs Decorah - Braun

Junior Jenna Braun competes in a relay during a meet against Decorah in Mason City on Thursday.

Along with Marie Manternach and Kate Edgerton, Halverson and Cole were also a part of the lone relay win for the Mohawks. The squad won the 200-yard medley relay in a time of 1:59.06.

"It was nice to have spectators," Manternach, a junior, said. "Freshman year we had spectators and then sophomore year we didn't. Especially with home meets it felt more like a practice and it was hard to get that meet mindset. This one it was really nice because everyone was cheering and it was loud."

The Mohawks will travel to Des Moines for their next meet against Roosevelt on Tuesday.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

