Mason City girls swimming drops home dual to Decorah

It came down to the final race to decide the winner between the Mason City girls swimming team and Decorah on Thursday night at John Adams Middle School.

Decorah was able to take a first and third place finish in the 400-yard freestyle medley, which was enough to give the Vikings a 52-50 team win.

This isn't the first time that a meet has come down to the last race in Mason City, according to head coach Steve Hugo.

"We've had some meets here where you could not even talk to anybody it was so loud," Hugo said. "It's always fun."

The meet started with diving. Rosa Monarch was able to finish in second place with a final score of 220.35. She was just 2.05 points behind first place.

After diving, the Mohawks earned six individual event wins and one relay win.

Grace Hehr was one of the standouts of the meet for the Mohawks. She won the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1 minute, 5.09 seconds. Hehr also won the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5:42.84.

"It was super fun. I was super nervous leading up to it, but then as soon as it started I just let go and did my thing," Hehr said.