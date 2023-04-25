Aspen Cole didn’t take to soccer or softball when she was young. The then-grade school-aged Cole used to pick dandelions in the outfield and on the pitch.

When her parents noticed her disinterest in traditional ground sports, they decided to let Cole try something unconventional.

“My parents put me in sports like most kids — the basic ones like softball,” Cole said. “I would just sit out in the outfield and have no interest. In soccer, I would just pick the dandelions. So, they just threw me in the water, just to get me started with swimming.”

A nudge from her parents and a gentle push from her now-lifelong friend, Grace Hehr, convinced Cole to join the Mason City Swim Club. Like the other sports she had played before, Cole didn’t immediately gravitate to swimming — though it eventually became her top activity.

“At first, I hated it,” Cole said. “I cried before every practice because I didn’t want to go. I think once I decided to stick with it and started making friends, I just fell in love with it. I had an obsession with the work of it ... Whenever I do land sports, it doesn’t click for me like swimming. Swimming feels like my second nature.”

Cole has spent countless hours in the pool since she joined the Mason City Swim Club, taking few breaks after the traditional swimming season and school year end. While most middle and high school students see summer as an opportunity to stay up late and sleep in, Cole uses the warmer months of the year to perfect her craft.

Cole spends most mornings during the summer in the pool, practicing outdoors at the Mason City Aquatic Center from 7 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

“It takes a real determined mindset to go through that year after year after year when your friends are sleeping in, or getting to parties on the weekend, or going to movies or bowling,” Mason City High School girls’ swimming coach Steve Hugo said of Cole’s schedule. “You say, ‘Oh, I can’t. I’ve got practice, or I’ve got to get up and go to a meet in the morning, so I have to turn down the activity this evening.’”

Cole said she gets her discipline and determination from her father, who was a member of the U.S. military. She added that her dad showed her what it takes to really be good at something.

“My dad was a Marine,” Cole said. “The stories he tells me about his life in the Marines and just the stuff he had to go through, he just had to stay strong and stay tough. He had to keep going hard ... It’s hard to explain, but I think a lot of my work ethic definitely comes from my dad being in the Marines.”

Cole’s hard work has paid off to this point in her career. She committed to swim at the University of Northern Iowa on April 10, and according to Hugo, Cole is already the sixth-best swimmer in the 50-year history of the Mason City girls’ swimming program. Cole has qualified for state in each of her first three years at MCHS.

“She is very solid in all four strokes and all distances,” Hugo said. “... When you total up all eight events for versatility, she’s the sixth-most versatile swimmer we’ve ever had at Mason City for girls’ swimming. So, that’s a well-rounded swimmer.”

Cole committed to UNI as a junior, so she still has one year of high school swimming left to tackle. Her top three schools at the time of her commitment were UNI, South Dakota State and the University of South Dakota.

Cole said she liked SDSU when she visited, but UNI quickly became her favorite school after she visited the Panthers’ campus in Cedar Falls.

“Back in October, I went on an official visit to South Dakota State University,” Cole said. “I went on my official visit to UNI in March — like five, six months after I went to SDSU. I just did a comparison the whole time I was at UNI. I just really liked UNI’s presentation better. I also just saw more care going into the program.

“Belief in the program is a big thing to me. I think the swim program there is definitely something that’ll fit me.”

Cole also felt comfortable at UNI. While proximity to Mason City wasn’t necessarily a factor for Cole, her familiarity with the pool did help her feel more at home.

Cole swam in UNI’s pool during multiple club meets. So, when the time comes for her to hit the pool as a Panther, she’ll be relaxed and ready to go.

“I’ve been growing up swimming in the UNI pool my entire life,” Cole said. “I liked hearing about the Panthers’ swim team ... I just really wanted to be a Panther, and I have good belief in the program.

When she arrives at UNI, Cole will have a chance to follow in MCHS alum Crystal Florman’s footsteps. Florman was the 2019 Missouri Valley Conference Swimmer of the Year and a multi-time MVC champion. She is also UNI’s 100 freestyle record-holder.

Cole’s success can be partly attributed to her predecessor. Cole said she received swimming lessons from Florman before she went to UNI.

“It’s just cool to have somebody who taught you swimming and stuff to go to this big college,” Cole said. “Then, it ends up that (school) feels like home the most to me.”

Cole has hit most of the big goals she’s set for herself in high school, but she isn’t satisfied. Cole posted one state-qualifying time during the regular season last year. In 2023-23, she is hoping to record two state-qualifying times before the postseason begins.

“I would say it’s rewarding and also getting a lot of recognition,” Cole said of her commitment to UNI. “Like, people tell me congratulations on my commitment ... I’m excited for the next level, but I can’t really say it’s rewarding until I finish my four years at UNI because I still have a lot of work to put in. I still need to get to work.”

Cole’s senior season of high school swimming will begin in the fall. High school girls’ swimming practices begin during the second week in August with meets to follow two weeks later.