One tradition that new Mason City girls swimming coach Marten Van Ausdall carried over is the emphasis on time improvement in meets rather than wins and losses.
Despite a narrow 54-47 loss to Waukee in their home opener, the Mohawks posted more than enough personal and season-best times to give Van Ausdall a sense of the Mohawks’ improvement, even though the results were only unofficial immediately following the meet due to a computer error.
Official results should be available on Wednesday.
“The girls had a really hard practice on Monday,” Van Ausdall said. “I didn’t know how they would come out.”
The first event gave Van Ausdall some indication as the Mohawks shaved nearly four-tenths of a second off of their previous season-best in the 200 medley relay.
Senior twin sisters Paige and Madison Braun teamed with their freshman sister Jenna and Nia Litterer to win the medley in 1:57.71.
Both freestyle relays also posted season-best times as the 200 freestyle relay quartet of Paige and Madison Braun, Litterer and Kate Edgerton also claimed a win in 1:46.25.
The 400 freestyle team of Litterer, Edgerton, Jenna Braun and Taylor Halverson eclipsed the four-minute barrier for the first time this season as they finished second in 3:59.32.
Mason City also started to show some of the depth that Van Ausdall expects to become an integral part of the season going forward.
Sophie Lunning and Jenna Braun both posted significant time cuts in the 200 freestyle as Lunning dropped seven seconds from her previous season-best and Braun dropped six.
Halverson added a season-best effort in the 500 freestyle as the freshman broke the six-minute mark for the first time.
Mason City on Saturday when it travels to Marion for the Linn-Mar Invite.
The Mohawks return home for their second and final home meet of the season on Oct. 8 when they will entertain Southeast Polk.
