Mason City closes out 59 year history at JAMS

The Mason City boys swim team left the pool at John Adams Middle School for the last time ever on Thursday night. They didn't carry any trophies, ribbons or special awards for the evening; they didn't even win the meet they'd just competed in.

If you took one look at them at the end of the evening, though, you'd have thought they just won the state championship.

After 59 years, Mason City will be moving to a new, larger pool next season. Thursday's meet against Ankeny was the last one ever at JAMS. It was a special evening for the team, especially long-time head coach Steve Hugo.

"I love the aqua blue color of the water here," he said. "I praise our custodial staff for keeping it that way all the time. It's a super clean, super fast pool. All we've ever had here is dual meets and our pool records are top notch for only ever having dual meets."

One of those prestigious pool records was fittingly broken in the last meet. Ankeny's Lance Swanepoel broke Jack Powell's 19-year old record in the 100 butterfly with a time of 52.06. When asked about witnessing a record get broken in the last meet at John Adams, however, Mason City senior Lane Kruger reminded everyone that he too holds a JAMS pool record.

"I hold the school record for most lane lines hit with 25," he said with a laugh. "Did that freshmen year. No big deal, but something I'm proud of."

Historically, Mason City accomplished a lot of things to be proud of in their 59 years at JAMS. The boys won state titles their in 1975, 1979 and 1991 while the girls won state titles in 1987, 1988, 1989 and 2009. Robert "Big Man Bob" Ray has ran the timing systems at JAMS for more than 40 years and will retire with the closing of the pool. While there will be much left behind, Hugo said the team is excited for the future.

"I'm looking forward to checking out the new place," he said. "It's going to be quite the difference.

