Although Steve Hugo has retired from his teaching career, the veteran Mason City High School swimming coach couldn’t walk away from the pool.
On Thursday, it was a classic Hugo response following a dual meet against West Des Moines Dowling that saw a strong Maroon team down Mason City 77-17.
Despite the lopsided score, Hugo pointed to the 29 personal records that Mason City varsity swimmers recorded on the evening as a measure of growth.
“It’s good to be back,” Hugo said.
Mason City swimmers took first and second in the 50 freestyle as August Davison scored a win with a time of 23.20 seconds while Trevor Torkelson was second in 23.70.
Dowling swimmers swept first and second in the remaining events, but that was not a reflection of the effort of the Mohawks.
Sawyer Berg posted a personal-best time of 1:05.91 in the 100 butterfly while Torkelson added a personal best in the 500 freestyle.
David Johnson added a personal best of 1:59.36 in the 200 freestyle.
While the familiar figure of Hugo is back on the side of the pool, one thing that has changed for the Mohawks is the workout regimen.
“We are doing a lot of sprint and recovery,” Hugo said. “The guys are enjoying the change in practice, and we are building a better team.”
Mason City has a week of practice before returning to competition on Dec. 12 when the Mohawks will host Waukee at the John Adams pool.
