HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

High School Boys' Swimming: Riverhawks split duals with Hoover, Lincoln

DES MOINES – The Mason City boys’ swimming team split a pair of duals Tuesday beating Des Moines Hoover (83-8) and falling to Des Moines Lincoln (72-22).

Anders Bookmeyer and Daniel Schwarz each earned victories. Bookmeyer won the 500 free, while Schwarz took home the win in the 100 breaststroke.

Mason Labby added a runner-up finish in the 100 backstroke for the Riverhawks.

Mason City is next in action Saturday at the Iowa Alliance Conference meet in Fort Dodge. That competition begins at 11 a.m.

