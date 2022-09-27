Halverson, Riverhawk seniors produce multiple season bests

MASON CITY – For more than two months Mason City girls’ swimmer Taylor Halverson was on the sidelines and out of the pool this summer.

That put a ton of stress because the knee injury was keeping her away from getting better at her best event, the breaststroke, where the Riverhawk senior was a state qualifier in 2021.

Eventually, the knee healed enough for Halverson to get back to work on that stroke and Tuesday night at the John Adams Middle School pool against Marshalltown, Halverson posted a season-best in that event.

Halverson won in 1:11.60, two seconds off her all-time best, but with a month of the season left, she knows she can go faster.

“I feel really good,” Halverson said. “That is actually is the best time I’ve ever swam in the 100 breast in a regular-season meet. “So I’m happy with that…it is pretty relieving because I didn’t know if I was going to be able to do the breaststroke because of the knee injury. I was a little scared for a while. So, it is great to see that I’m back where I was and even a little better than before.”

The Riverhawks, who beat Marshalltown easily, haven’t even began to taper down for next month’s regional and state competitions.

That is where Halverson will focus on being her fastest. In the postseason, she has hit 1:09 in the 100 breaststroke, and she believes she can hit the state qualifying automatic qualifying mark of 1:08.51.

“I’ve kind of been stuck on 1:09 for the last two years, so the plan is to go 1:08.”

Halverson’s last home meet included a win in the 200 free, where she cut seven seconds off her PR, and she swam winning legs on the 200 free relay (lead off) and 400 relay (anchor).

Riverhawk head coach Steve Hugo said it was a banner night for his team and a great night to send out Halverson and her fellow seniors – Jenna Braun, Mari Fox, Marie Manternach, Rosa Monarch, Bailey Nasstrom and Analeah Swegle.

“I kind of scouted Marshalltown and figured we could move some girls around to some events they hadn’t swam before and have some success,” Hugo said. “With it senior night it was a very spirited meet and a lot of best times were put up on the board…it looks like about 40 season best.

“It was great. We had some really great races.”

Mason City posted event wins in the 200 medley relay (Annemarie Hansen, Lauryn Halverson, Manternach and Braun), Monarch in 1-meter diving, Braun in the 100 fly, Aspen Cole in the 100 free, Manternach in the 500 free, and in the 400 free relay (Grace Hehr, Manternach, Cole and Halverson).

The Riverhawks return to action Saturday at the Dick Marcussen Invitational in Cedar Falls.