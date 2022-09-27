 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Halverson, Riverhawk seniors produce multiple season bests

  • 0
092722-spt-mason city-manternach

Mason City senior Marie Manternach swims the 100 fly Tuesday in a meet against Marshalltown at John Adams Middle School. 

MASON CITY – For more than two months Mason City girls’ swimmer Taylor Halverson was on the sidelines and out of the pool this summer.

That put a ton of stress because the knee injury was keeping her away from getting better at her best event, the breaststroke, where the Riverhawk senior was a state qualifier in 2021.

Eventually, the knee healed enough for Halverson to get back to work on that stroke and Tuesday night at the John Adams Middle School pool against Marshalltown, Halverson posted a season-best in that event.

092722-spt-mason city-lewerke

Mason City diver Gretta Lewerke spins in the air Tuesday during a meet with Marshalltown at John Adams Middle School. 

Halverson won in 1:11.60, two seconds off her all-time best, but with a month of the season left, she knows she can go faster.

“I feel really good,” Halverson said. “That is actually is the best time I’ve ever swam in the 100 breast in a regular-season meet. “So I’m happy with that…it is pretty relieving because I didn’t know if I was going to be able to do the breaststroke because of the knee injury. I was a little scared for a while. So, it is great to see that I’m back where I was and even a little better than before.”

People are also reading…

The Riverhawks, who beat Marshalltown easily, haven’t even began to taper down for next month’s regional and state competitions.

092722-spt-mason city-halverson-3

Mason City senior Taylor Halverson swims the 100 breaststroke Tuesday in a meet against Marshalltown at John Adams Middle School. 

That is where Halverson will focus on being her fastest. In the postseason, she has hit 1:09 in the 100 breaststroke, and she believes she can hit the state qualifying automatic qualifying mark of 1:08.51.

“I’ve kind of been stuck on 1:09 for the last two years, so the plan is to go 1:08.”

Halverson’s last home meet included a win in the 200 free, where she cut seven seconds off her PR, and she swam winning legs on the 200 free relay (lead off) and 400 relay (anchor).

Riverhawk head coach Steve Hugo said it was a banner night for his team and a great night to send out Halverson and her fellow seniors – Jenna Braun, Mari Fox, Marie Manternach, Rosa Monarch, Bailey Nasstrom and Analeah Swegle.

092722-spt-mason city-eide 2

Mason City freshman Kayla Eide swims the backstroke leg as part of the 200 individual medley Tuesday at John Adams Middle School in a meet with Marshalltown. 

“I kind of scouted Marshalltown and figured we could move some girls around to some events they hadn’t swam before and have some success,” Hugo said. “With it senior night it was a very spirited meet and a lot of best times were put up on the board…it looks like about 40 season best.

“It was great. We had some really great races.”

092722-spt-mason city-braun-4

Mason City's Jenna Braun swims in the 100 back Tuesday at John Adams Middle School in a meet with Marshalltown. 

Mason City posted event wins in the 200 medley relay (Annemarie Hansen, Lauryn Halverson, Manternach and Braun), Monarch in 1-meter diving, Braun in the 100 fly, Aspen Cole in the 100 free, Manternach in the 500 free, and in the 400 free relay (Grace Hehr, Manternach, Cole and Halverson).

The Riverhawks return to action Saturday at the Dick Marcussen Invitational in Cedar Falls.

Results

200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Mason City (Annemarie Hansen, Lauryn Halverson, Marie Manternach, Jenna Braun), 2:03.45, 2. Mason City B, 2:13.93, 3. Marshalltown, 2:15.75.

200 FREE – 1. Taylor Halverson (MC), 2:02.49, 2. Grace Hehr (MC), 2:08.03, 3. Maeve Janssen (Marsh), 2:16.22).

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – 1. Averie Wittkop (Marshalltown), 2:30.02, 2. Manternach (MC), 2:33.50, 3. Kayle Eide (MC), 2:36.73.

50 FREE – 1. Lesli Waltermire (Marsh), 26.08, 2.  Aspen Cole (MC), 26.13, 3. Hansen (MC), 28.57.

DIVING – 1. Rosa Monarch (MC), 253.59, 2. Kiersten Randall (Marsh), 181.59, 3. Greta Lewerke (MC), 169.60.

100 FLY – 1. Jenna Braun (MC), 1:10.21, 2. Bailey Nasstrom (MC), 1:12.24, 3. Riley Robinson (Marsh), 1:20.51.

100 FREE – 1. Cole (MC), 56.38, 2. Waltermire (Marsh), 57.13, 3. Hehr (MC), 59.07.

500 FREE – 1. Manternach (MC), 5:55.32, 2. Lauryn Halverson (MC), 6:05.73, 3. Maisie Gummert (Marsh), 6:15.56.

200 FREE RELAY – 1 Mason City (T. Halverson, Cole, Hehr, Braun), 1:44.70, 2. Marshalltown, 1:50.09, 3. Mason City, 1:55.81.

100 BACK – 1. Wittkop (Marsh), 1:08.33, 2. Braun (MC), 1:09.13, 3. Nasstrom (MC), 1:11.32.

100 BREAST – 1. T. Halverson (MC), 1:11.60, 2. L. Halverson (MC), 1:16.02, 3. Rachel Case (Marsh), 1:28.0.

400 FREE RELAY – 1. Mason City (Hehr, Manternach, Cole, T. Halverson), 3:55.97, 2. Marshalltown, 4:16.20, 3. Mason City, 4:29.40.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female rock climbing team makes history in Spain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News