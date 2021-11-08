'Fist-pumping champs': Mason City girls swimming qualifies athletes for state in eight events

Over a decade ago, one of head coach Steve Hugo's athletes on the Mason City girls swimming team got him a shirt that said 'fist-pumping like champs.'

Up until Saturday, he hadn't worn the shirt since that season.

But the regional girls swimming meet at Ankeny was an important one for the Mohawks.

"I broke it out for this meet and I put it on after not wearing it for 10 or 12 years," Hugo said. "There were lots of fist-pumping champs for Mason City at the meet this weekend."

Mason City had plenty of reasons to celebrate on Saturday.

The Mohawks finished third out six teams with 314 points. Along the way, the team qualified athletes in eight out of the 12 different events at the meet.

It was one of the best regional meets that Hugo has ever been apart of.

"Saturday's meet was probably one of the most biggest meets in time cuts in Mason City swimming history," Hugo said. "There were some huge ones."

Junior Rosa Monarch got things started in the diving meet on Thursday. She finished third overall with a final score of 381.15.

In her second year of diving, Monarch qualified for the state meet once again, which Hugo says the rest of the team was excited about.

"She's seeded now at 19th," Hugo said. "Top 16 score, so she's going to really have to hit her top eight dives and move through the prelims and the semifinals and get into the final 16. Even if she's 16th, she's going to score a point for the team."

The best individual performer on Saturday was sophomore Aspen Cole, who won the 200-yard IM in 2 minutes, 12.80 seconds. She was the only event winner for the Mohawks.

Earlier this season, she had her sights set on the state meet.

"My goal is to make the A final, which is top eight," Cole said. "I made the B final last year, which is 9-16. So one of my goals is to make the A final in the 200 IM."

Cole also qualified for state in three other events. She was third in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.47), while also racing on the 400-yard freestyle relay and the 200-yard IM medley relay.

The team of Cole, sophomore Grace Hehr and juniors Jenna Braun and Marie Manternach placed third in the 400-yard relay (3:46.83), while the team of Cole, Hehr, junior Taylor Halverson and senior Kate Edgerton placed third in the 200 IM medley (1:51.88).

The Mohawks also managed to qualify their 200-yard freestyle relay team of Manternach, Halverson, Edgerton and Braun, which finished in fourth with a time of 1:44.31.

Mason City loaded up on its qualifiers in the 100-yard breaststroke. Outside of Cole, both Taylor Halverson (fifth, 1:09.96) and freshman Lauryn Halverson (eighth, 1:11.18) qualified for the state meet.

Hehr rounded out the qualifiers by doubling up in individual events, qualifying in the 100-yard backstroke (fourth, 1:00.40) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:26.35).

"Everyone seemed to give a little extra at this meet," Hugo said.

Mason City will compete in the diving and individual swimming preliminary heats at 11 a.m. on Friday at Marshalltown. Saturday at 12 p.m. is the finals for individual events and relays.

Before the meet, Hugo has a message for his team.

"Mostly, remember what you did last Saturday and figure out any tiny mistakes or part of your race where maybe you backed off a little bit," Hugo said. "Then, really give it 100 percent at the state swimming meet."

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

