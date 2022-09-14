Cole finds love of swimming again, shooting for individual medal

Being mentally tough was not Aspen Cole's strong suit.

For the last two years, it took a toll on her passion for swimming. She admitted that she fell out of love with the sport and didn't regain it until this summer.

"Mentally, just the pressure I was put under, people are going to be mad at me if I don't do that. Which, wasn't true, but I just made myself think that" Cole said. "I'm known as the swimmer in school. It is part of me, part of who I am. Now, I'm doing better than ever."

Her mindset between the ears has improved. So too have her times.

At Saturday's Linn-Mar Invitational, she swam one of her best times in the 100-yard breaststroke of 1 minute, 8.96 seconds that currently sits her as the 10th fastest time in the state.

It represented a breakthrough moment for the Riverhawks junior as she hasn't gotten around 68 seconds this early before. She believes a medal in that event is attainable.

She is very close to hitting the automatic qualifying state meet standard for the 100 breaststroke.

"That put into perspective, if I just keep hitting those 1:08's, aiming for that in dual meets and getting into the low 1:08's will build confidence," Cole said.

The breaststroke is her favorite. Then freestyle, then backstroke, then butterfly. One of her consistent races is the 200 individual medley, where she currently has a top-15 time in the state.

She came very close to at least scoring points in the IM last November.

"She's got to think of herself as I don't have any weak strokes," Riverhawks head coach Steve Hugo said. "I may not be number one, but I'm strong in every stroke."

Cole understands she'll need to improve the fly and back in order to contend for a medal in that event. She got a heavy dosage of freestyle on Tuesday with the 200 and 500-yard freestyle plus the 400 freestyle relay.

She left with three wins. Her 200 free time of 2:02.73 was not a season-best, but the 5:36.12 in the 500 free was.

"I don't love freestyle, but it is my second best stroke so I'll accept doing it. I'll do whatever it takes to get a good time to win," Cole said. "It is always good to work on it."

In his long list of all-time records, Hugo has Cole as the seventh best all-around swimmer to have come through Mason City's swim team during his tenure.

He believes there is a lot of room for improvement over the remaining part of this year and all of next.

"Try to put her in different events occasionally so she can improve on her weaker events," Hugo said.

Cole has wanted to play an integral part in the Riverhawks lineup no matter the stroke. Becoming a better all-around swimmer is a goal she wants accomplished.

She does think she's the best one on the current team.

"Not to be cocky," she said with a smile. "If I try to improve those little things, that helps me be all-around better."

It isn't just the two individual events Cole thinks are medal possibilities. She swims the breaststroke leg of Mason City's 200 medley relay that also has the eighth best time in the state at 1:54.44.

Her, Grace Hehr, Taylor Halverson and Jenna Braun are attempting to set the new school record, which would require the quartet to shave six seconds off the current time.

"If each person just gets a little bit faster, it makes a huge difference," Cole said.

"They might be able to (get) top-six or top-eight," Hugo added.

Swimming is a love again for Cole. She mentioned when she went to the state meet her freshman season, the atmosphere overwhelmed her and created a sense of being scared.

Now, those feelings are put to the wayside. The singular focus is to make the podium. Last fall, she was 23rd in the 100 breaststroke and 18th in the 200 IM.

"I would want to do so good at state, then when I get there I kind of choke," Cole said. "Just be grateful for the opportunity to race and not be scared of the opportunity to race.

"This year, I've been thinking about it since the first day of practice. Just going in there and dominating. I'm excited for it now."