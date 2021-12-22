Calling All Former (and Current) MCHS Swimmers and Divers!!

Fall and Winter 1963-64: The Beatles get their first #1 hit in the United States – “I Want to Hold Your Hand”, President John F. Kennedy is assassinated, and, the Mason City High School boys swimming team has their first season ever, with practices and meets at the John Adams Middle School pool.

Fall 1971: Teenagers Chris Evert and Jimmy Connors win their first matches at the U.S. Open tennis championships, “Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves” by Cher, hits #1 on the charts, and, the Mason City High School girls swimming team has their first season ever, with practices and meets at the John Adams Middle School pool.

Think about that. Since November 1963, the Mason City High School swimming and diving team has practiced and held meets at the same, cozy, loud and small (5 lanes is small) pool. The divers would wait until the middle lane was open for a few seconds to practice their diving. When the current boys swimming team finishes their season in February, 2022, they will be the 59th and final boys team to compete at John Adams. The current girls team just finished a successful season as the 51st and final girls team to compete at John Adams.

Why are these the final teams coming out of the John Adams pool? Next season the swimmers will christen the new and amazing facility you can see being built adjacent to the Mason City High School entrance. It will be a swimmer’s dream pool. 11 lanes 25 yards one direction and 8 lanes 25 meters the other direction. Seating for 450 spectators. And with “The Future is Now” fund-raising campaign (see additional details and donor information at mohawksfuture.org), the facility will have state of the art timing facilities, scoreboards and pool equipment. One of the design consultants on the pool was a former world record holder as well. This facility will benefit the entire community, as well as, of course, the Mason City swimmers and divers. Adjacent to the new pool is also a new multi-purpose field house and weight room that will serve most sports participants at MCHS.

A group of former Mason City High School swimmers and divers are working on an event to be held next summer, planned for July 29-30, where ALL former boys and girls swimmers and divers, whether you swam one year or all four years of eligibility, are getting together for an official “retirement” party for the John Adams pool, and a christening of the new pool/natatorium. If you are one of the participants of the 59 years of John Adams swimmers and divers, or know anyone on those teams, please have cell phone numbers, or emails, or both preferably, sent to either John Hugo (cell/text 952-454-8740 or email john.hugo@workday.com) or Emily Wiltsie (cell/text 641-530-5050 or email ebwiltsie@gmail.com).

