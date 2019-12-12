A few seasons ago, the Mason City boys swimming team was languishing through a dark stretch that saw few qualifiers for the state meet.
The Mohawks gradually rebuilt themselves and last season scored 40 points and finished 16th at state.
As the lone returnee from that state meet experience, August Davison is being counted on to fill some big shoes for veteran coach Steve Hugo in the 2019-20 season.
“I didn’t go out as a freshman, so I missed the bottom,” Davison said. “But after last year, I thought that I had to step up.”
The short-term growth has been steady as Mason City improved from those difficult times to the point of posting a .500 record in dual meet competition against some solid opponents a season ago.
Davison and the Mohawks have stepped up thus far in the young season as well, thanks in part to some solid senior leadership, good numbers, and a new training regimen employed by Hugo.
Davison has already set a personal best in the 50 freestyle this season with a time of 23.20.
“The guys like the workouts,” Hugo said. “We are seeing results already.”
A deep roster with more than 30 athletes is vying for varsity spots this season, and that means that Davison’s role a senior leader is more valuable.
You have free articles remaining.
Davison, though, is not alone as fellow seniors Adam Dettmer and David Johnson have also posted some solid times in the early going.
Eddie Callanan, another senior who has been through the program, is emerging as another senior who has stepped in this year.
Juniors Sawyer Berg, Ryan Korthals and Trevor Torkelson are also veterans who are taking advantage of the new attitude to post some solid times.
Davison figures that with the emergence of the team over the past few years, some loftier goals are appropriate.
“We would like to get at least one relay to state,” Davison said. “And I know a lot of guys have sights on making it in individual events.”
The 200 freestyle relay is one strong contender as the Mohawks are already rated in the top 20 in the most recent power ratings.
Davison also hopes that his work will propel him in the 50 free.
With a greater sense of excitement and accomplishment in the water this season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Mohawks well represented in the final meet of the season.
